Geneseo soccer falls 1-0 to postseason rival PND to open its season

GENESEO — A new-look Geneseo girls soccer team held tough but fell short in a 1-0 loss to perennial postseason rival Peoria Notre Dame to open its season at home on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

Each team had just three shots on goal at the windy, soggy, overcast Geneseo soccer pitch where neither team strung together many good runs.

Geneseo won last year’s regular season matchup 1-0 before the Irish (2-0) beat Geneseo 2-0 in the regional final to end the Leafs’ season for the fourth straight year. The Leafs are 1-6 against PND in their last seven postseason matchups.

Despite returning only three regular starters and just a handful with varsity experience, Geneseo kept things close against the Irish, who only started three seniors.

PND’s Claire Girard scored the game’s only goal in the 50th minute.

The defending Western Big 6 Conference champions have a new goalie and the offense is transitioning with the graduation of leading scorer and local Illinois player of the year, Taylor DeSplinter.

A matchup against a historically talented PND team gave coach Harvey Morton and the staff a good look at where the team is early on. Geneseo’s captains this season are senior midfielder Bailey Huizenga and senior defender Elizabeth Maciejewski, who is sitting out with an injury.

Western Big 6 Conference play kicks off on Tuesday with Geneseo hosting United Township.

“We need to make some changes,” Morton said, “and work on some stuff in practice Monday.”

Morton thought the team was not yet in soccer shape and struggled with controlling possession against the Irish.

“We have four new backs and a new keeper,” Morton said. “I thought they did a pretty good job defensively. We had one breakdown when they scored.

“I thought Addison (Smith) played well in goal, I thought Kayla (Simpson) played well on the outside,” Morton said. “We didn’t really finish. We had a few opportunities that we weren’t ready for, but we didn’t possess well today.”

PND keeper Sydnee Wharton turned away Geneseo’s three shots on goal, with another good look going high over the goal.

Morton said there wasn’t time to get the grass field rolled after Friday’s rain, so the playing surface was not at its best.

“It was a pretty even game for the most part,” Morton said. “I told them at half, it’s zero-zero and one goal will probably win it. We had some opportunities we didn’t complete, and they got one on us.”

With Danielle Beach, Jordan Porter, Huizenga and Maciejewski the only players with starting varsity experience, Geneseo could be a work in progress early in the season.

“It’s just a lot of new faces learning to play together,” Morton said. “We took a big step toward that against a good team.”

