Geneseo soccer finishes shut-out shorthanded at Moline

Sanchez was disappointed with the lack of consistency as far as a sense of urgency and intensity went for his team throughout the game.

“That’s my fault, my responsibility and we’ll correct it,” Sanchez said. “We were controlling the pace of the game. They got clear on a quick through ball. One of their only shots on frame and they were able to capitalize on it and we didn’t.”

Moline has shown the ability to play good defense with only two goals allowed so far in seven games this season.

“We feel pretty good about what we’ve been doing in the back half of the field,” Sanchez said. “Offensively, it’s a different story.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton was pleased after the shutout, crediting his rebuilt defense and play from Tafoya, his senior captain. Morton did not think one goal would be enough to win. Tafoya stopped a number of hard-hit balls directly at him.

“We graduated eight starting seniors from last year’s team and I’m really proud of these guys,” said Morton. “We didn’t get the time with the seniors being in front of them and with COVID we didn’t have as many games. So for them to come in and play as hard as they did tonight and step up with a man down and just keep fighting, it was impressive to me. I’m just proud of them and happy for them that they got the win.”

