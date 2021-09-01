Geneseo soccer finishes shut-out shorthanded at Moline

The Geneseo High School boys soccer team made a statement to open Western Big 6 Conference play at Moline on Wednesday night.
Playing down a man for the final 22 minutes due to a red card, the Maple Leafs held off the Maroons to post a 1-0 victory at the Moline Soccer Bowl. The game was pushed back a day due to to heavy rain on Tuesday.
Geneseo (5-0, 1-0 Big 6) handed Moline (6-1, 0-1) its first loss of the young season as a Hunter Clark-Holke goal in the eighth minute was the deciding score.
The defending conference champions beat Moline, which was down two players due to red cards, 1-0 at home in the spring season earlier this year.
Playing shorthanded itself in the rematch, a mostly new group of Leafs blanked the Maroons again in Big 6 play despite Moline having a majority of the ball possession and having a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal. Moline had nine corner kicks come up empty in the loss.
Clark-Holke, a senior captain and St. Ambrose University soccer commit, took full advantage of one of Geneseo’s few prime scoring chances. He got a contusion on his right thigh early in the game, but still played most of the contest.
“It feels amazing winning out here,” Geneseo’s returning leading scorer said. “Everyone played hard, our keeper Gage (Tafoya) played an outstanding game, we couldn’t ask for anything better from them and our defense played outstanding.”
An all-new Geneseo back line finished the shutout with only one player at forward up top. Geneseo started four seniors while Moline started six.
Clark-Holke said opening conference play with a big win provides more confidence for the group. He said it was tough to keep Moline off the board down a player. Nathan Vergane was whistled for a foul just outside the box. He was the last defender and was called for the foul on a clear scoring chance for Moline, receiving an automatic red card. Vergane will have to sit out Geneseo's next game Friday at the Urbana HS tournament.
“We just wanted to keep the lead,” Clark-Holke said. “It’s amazing. I’m very proud of the guys.”
Moline attacked Geneseo down the stretch, with Tafoya making one of his eight saves in the final 30 seconds. An Isiah Gallegos shot skipped just off the cross bar after Tafoya got a hand on it. Geneseo cleared the ball one last time as the clock ran out.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez gave Tafoya credit after the shutout.
“He had a couple nice saves,” Sanchez said. “Sometimes when you’re in the box, you’ve got to show a little sense of urgency and obviously some concentration and decision-making. There were times where we had a little bit of time to take the shot and there were times we basically rushed it, and times we were trying to do too much inside the box instead of taking the quick one.”
Sanchez was disappointed with the lack of consistency as far as a sense of urgency and intensity went for his team throughout the game.
“That’s my fault, my responsibility and we’ll correct it,” Sanchez said. “We were controlling the pace of the game. They got clear on a quick through ball. One of their only shots on frame and they were able to capitalize on it and we didn’t.”
Moline has shown the ability to play good defense with only two goals allowed so far in seven games this season.
“We feel pretty good about what we’ve been doing in the back half of the field,” Sanchez said. “Offensively, it’s a different story.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton was pleased after the shutout, crediting his rebuilt defense and play from Tafoya, his senior captain. Morton did not think one goal would be enough to win. Tafoya stopped a number of hard-hit balls directly at him.
“We graduated eight starting seniors from last year’s team and I’m really proud of these guys,” said Morton. “We didn’t get the time with the seniors being in front of them and with COVID we didn’t have as many games. So for them to come in and play as hard as they did tonight and step up with a man down and just keep fighting, it was impressive to me. I’m just proud of them and happy for them that they got the win.”