Geneseo soccer holds off UT in Big 6 PK shootout win

GENESEO — Down in overtime, down in a penalty kick shootout, but not out, the Geneseo boys soccer team held off a game United Township squad in a 3-2 Western Big 6 Conference win, triumphing 5-4 in penalty kicks.
After years of having ties in the Big 6, the league agreed to follow the IHSA postseason format of having five-round penalty kick shootouts.
The Leafs (7-2, 2-0 Big 6) enjoyed the new format on Tuesday night.
Tied 1-1 after 80 minutes, each team scored a goal in the two 10-minute overtime periods. Five rounds of penalty kicks were not enough, with each team converting four attempts.
Moving to sudden death, neither team converted its sixth attempt. The home team Leafs shot second during PKs, with senior keeper Gage Tafoya denying what turned out to be UT’s final attempt.
Junior forward Connor Nelson delivered the game-winning PK shot past UT’s Ismael Hernandez.
Nelson was admittedly nervous stepping to the line to take the kick, but he put it where he wanted. UT moved to 1-1-1, 1-1 after an impressive performance against the defending Big 6 champions.
“I was getting down, but my team lifted me up, and our defense lifted us up and did a good job of giving us an opportunity to win,” Nelson said. “I’m just glad we could execute and get the win.”
Nelson gave Geneseo a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute by converting a Hunter Holke assist. UT’s Austin Devilder tied things up with a header goal in the 35th minute with starting keeper Tafoya subbing out to play defense with Zach Nelson in goal.
Geneseo held an advantage in shots on goal throughout the game, but Hernandez and company kept the Panthers in it. Hernandez had eight saves before PKs.
Just one minute into overtime, Akim Baba-Traore scored to give UT the early edge. With time ticking down in the first 10-minute overtime, Holke struck in a goal moving to his left to knot things up again with 15 seconds left.
Holke played the game with some pain after having his shoulder separated and put back in place over the weekend at a tournament in Urbana where Geneseo was on the short end of a 2-1 (5-4 PK) loss to Dunlap and lost 2-0 to Champaign Central. After UT’s Devin Gordon nailed the first PK, Holke was denied by Hernandez on Geneseo’s first attempt.
UT did not miss a PK until its fifth attempt hit off the cross bar. Bennett Kreiner then converted for Geneseo to extend things.
“Can’t count us out, we’re never going to let up,” Nelson said. “Our captains are going to keep us together, our defense is going to keep us together.”
Tafoya, a 5-foot-5 keeper who brings a unique skill set athletically with some gymnastics in his background,
“Tonight was amazing,” Tafoya said. “We had our ups and downs but I’m glad we pulled it out in the end in that PK shootout.”
Both teams put in a winning effort, but UT coach Phil Weaver said you’ve got to finish games in regulation in the Big 6. Weaver and his team were not aware Big 6 games went to PKs until after Quincy beat Moline last week in PKs.
“I think PKs are a lottery,” Weaver said. “I would have been happy with a tie tonight for both teams. … You have confident players, you have players who are nervous, you have keepers who make good saves and keepers who make errors.”
Both teams had players miss kicks before getting second chances due to the keeper stepping off early. Both players scored on the second chances.
Despite the loss, Weaver said it was a much better performance for his team than in recent Big 6 seasons.
“There may be more games go to PK shootouts, I hope not, but I think the games are going to be quite competitive and quite tight,” Weaver said.
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team played “decent” and did not finish some early opportunities.
Nelson was not putting many PKs in the net during practice, but he delivered on Tuesday night to keep the Leafs on top of the Big 6. Quincy is also 2-0 after beating Moline 2-0 at home.