Geneseo soccer holds on against short-handed Moline

The visiting fans went back to their cars as two Geneseo Police cars pulled up shortly after, which seemed to be only precautionary.

Already a man down, Moline’s Ruiz was given his second yellow card in the final 15 minutes. Ruiz and Gallegos will have to sit out Wednesday’s Big 6 game against United Township on Wednesday after the red cards.

Moline kept the pressure up as best it could but ultimately suffered its first loss in the shortened spring season.

Moline coach Rick Sanchez issued no comment following the game.

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team played strong in the first half and the backline was outstanding. Geneseo was without a few players for Easter break, including starting goalkeeper Gage Tafoya. Zach Nelson filled in and posted three saves in the shutout.

“Zach is a good keeper. He’s strong and has a little bit different way of playing than Gage does, but they both do things well,” Morton said. “He played a great game today, and I’m proud of him for stepping in and taking that role against a very good team.”

Morton said the numerous foul calls and commotion outside the game in the second half were somewhat distracting.