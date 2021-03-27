Geneseo soccer holds on against short-handed Moline

A rough day for the Moline soccer team set the stage for a big conference win for Geneseo.
The Maroons were given six yellow cards leading to two disqualifications in the match, forcing them into playing with only nine players down the stretch as Geneseo won 1-0 at home in Western Big 6 Conference play Saturday afternoon.
The Maple Leafs (5-0, 3-0 Big 6) continued their win streak as Moline fell to 4-1-1, 2-1-1.
The game’s only goal was by Geneseo’s Conner Nelson, who scored shortly after Moline’s Jose Ruiz was given his first yellow card.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez and another member of the sideline received yellow cards after he stepped out of the box. Moline received four yellow cards in the first 13 minutes, making for an uphill battle the rest of the game.
Moline keeper Carson Klavohn helped keep things tight during a match in which Geneseo out-shot the Maroons 7-4 on goal. Moline’s Chris Lopez had a couple great looks on direct kicks, but none found the net as a couple hit off the crossbar.
In the second half, Moline’s Isiah Gallegos was given his second yellow card, forcing him out of the game with a red card.
Following the commotion during and after the play, the head ref instructed Geneseo Athletic Director Joe Nichols to tell the visiting fans outside the fence they had to leave. During the ongoing pandemic, visiting fans are not allowed inside.
The visiting fans went back to their cars as two Geneseo Police cars pulled up shortly after, which seemed to be only precautionary.
Already a man down, Moline’s Ruiz was given his second yellow card in the final 15 minutes. Ruiz and Gallegos will have to sit out Wednesday’s Big 6 game against United Township on Wednesday after the red cards.
Moline kept the pressure up as best it could but ultimately suffered its first loss in the shortened spring season.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez issued no comment following the game.
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team played strong in the first half and the backline was outstanding. Geneseo was without a few players for Easter break, including starting goalkeeper Gage Tafoya. Zach Nelson filled in and posted three saves in the shutout.
“Zach is a good keeper. He’s strong and has a little bit different way of playing than Gage does, but they both do things well,” Morton said. “He played a great game today, and I’m proud of him for stepping in and taking that role against a very good team.”
Morton said the numerous foul calls and commotion outside the game in the second half were somewhat distracting.
“That might have added to why we didn’t play well, but it’s just two tough teams, two physical teams going at it,” Morton said. “It’s unfortunate some of that went on, but you’ve got to play through it.”
Morton said the team has played together and avoided slacking off this season.
Scoring early first was also key to Saturday’s win.
“We didn’t finish a couple wide open opportunities, and credit that to Moline for playing well. They’re a very good team, a very big team,” Morton said. “I was surprised it ended that way to be honest. I would not have thought it would be a one-goal game today with the ability of both teams. Defensively, we played well.”
Morton said he has coached teams with two and even three players out due to cards in the past.
“To their credit, they still kept the pressure on us,” Morton said of Moline. “They kept doing their thing and made it difficult, even with the two guys out. Credit to them.”