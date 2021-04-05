Geneseo soccer remains undefeated in win against Sterling

"We had three keepers throughout the game," Morton said. "We had two defenders step into goal at different points so we could get all of them on the field together. We wanted them to go out together, and they are a good group of guys."

Geneseo keepers saved both shots on goal that came their way, with normal keeper junior Zach Nelson stopping one and late sub Mitch Wirth blocking another shot late in the game. Charlie Price started in net for the Maple Leafs but did not record a save.

Geneseo had 27 shots with 16 going on target. Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia blocked 12.

Holke was happy to take a back seat throughout some of the game to get the seniors onto the field together, and he was proud of how his brother Nate Holke and his cousin Ethan Holke — both seniors — performed. Ethan assisted on a goal and found the back of the net himself in the first half.

"It was really cool to see all of the seniors on the field together," Holke said. "I'll miss my cousin and brother next year, but tonight I was happy to step aside and let all of the seniors onto the pitch."

The Maple Leafs have just two conference games left as Quincy comes to town on Wednesday, and then they close out the season against Rock Island next Wednesday.

"You never know what's going to happen in the Western Big 6," Morton said. "We're happy that Quincy has to come here for our game, but Rock Island has already seen us this season and has had time to make adjustments. We're hoping to finish the season as strong as possible."

