Geneseo soccer remains undefeated in win against Sterling

Very rarely do soccer and football overlap at the high school level, but for Geneseo boys soccer player Hunter Holke, his love of both sports was on display on Monday.
Holke scored a goal in Geneseo's 3-0 win over Western Big 6 Conference rival Sterling to remain undefeated at 8-0 overall. The junior also kicked a 32-yard field goal and was perfect in three point-after kicks for the football team earlier in the day to help the Maple Leaf football team defeat Alleman 32-21.
Monday's soccer match was a non-conference matchup as Geneseo and Sterling previously played this season.
"I'm a little exhausted and sunburned," Holke said after his long day of sports. "Soccer is of course my No. 1 priority but it felt good to do both today and have them not interfere."
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton was impressed with how his junior forward performed in both games, and is happy to have Holke leading the line for his team.
"He's very hard to defend and is a great player up top for us," Morton said. "Obviously he has a strong kick as well which translates well to football. He scored points for them earlier and netted a goal for us tonight. He's a very physical player and very talented."
It was senior night for the Maple Leafs and Geneseo has 11 seniors on the roster, which meant for some interesting lineups throughout the game to get all 11 players on the field at the same time.
"We had three keepers throughout the game," Morton said. "We had two defenders step into goal at different points so we could get all of them on the field together. We wanted them to go out together, and they are a good group of guys."
Geneseo keepers saved both shots on goal that came their way, with normal keeper junior Zach Nelson stopping one and late sub Mitch Wirth blocking another shot late in the game. Charlie Price started in net for the Maple Leafs but did not record a save.
Geneseo had 27 shots with 16 going on target. Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia blocked 12.
Holke was happy to take a back seat throughout some of the game to get the seniors onto the field together, and he was proud of how his brother Nate Holke and his cousin Ethan Holke — both seniors — performed. Ethan assisted on a goal and found the back of the net himself in the first half.
"It was really cool to see all of the seniors on the field together," Holke said. "I'll miss my cousin and brother next year, but tonight I was happy to step aside and let all of the seniors onto the pitch."
The Maple Leafs have just two conference games left as Quincy comes to town on Wednesday, and then they close out the season against Rock Island next Wednesday.
"You never know what's going to happen in the Western Big 6," Morton said. "We're happy that Quincy has to come here for our game, but Rock Island has already seen us this season and has had time to make adjustments. We're hoping to finish the season as strong as possible."