Geneseo soccer stays undefeated at Alleman

"Our defense played well tonight, as they have all season," Morton said. "They did well passing and playing together as a unit, and it's a different style than what we've seen this season. They like to control possession, which is what we like to do as well."

Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser felt his team played better in the second half, despite giving up the four goals. The Pioneers showed more fight and resilience and held the majority of the possession for the last 20 minutes.

"It was just one of those nights where we were outmatched physically," Sodawasser said. "We knew that physicality would trouble our younger players, but it was a good experience for us to learn from. They're undefeated for a reason."

Alleman didn't get a shot off in the first half, but had three shots in the second half, two on target.

In the second half, Morton felt that his team played better during the five minute stretch of goals and hopes they can keep that level of play going for the rest of the season.

"Our guys were able to move off the ball well and get away from the defenders," Morton said. "Before, we were trying to go up and in too much, but once we got in behind the defense we were able to hit the shots we needed to hit."

