Geneseo soccer stays undefeated at Alleman

It was a cold and windy night at the Alleman Sports Complex, but that didn't stop Geneseo from bringing the heat against the Pioneers.
The Maple Leafs moved to 6-0 and 4-0 in the Western Big 6 with a 6-0 win over Alleman.
Geneseo held a 2-0 lead at halftime behind goals from Hunter Holke and Conner Nelson, then exploded for four goals in five minutes in the second half, including a second goal for Holke and a second-half hat trick for Maple Leafs senior Hayden Curcuru. Holke also had two assists in the game, both on goals by Curcuru.
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton was happy with the team's win, but knows that they could have finished better at the net. Geneseo had 37 shots and 15 on target. Alleman (2-4, 0-4 conference) played solid defensively, and freshman keeper Ben Raymond had nine saves.
"It was a good win, but we just weren't clicking on the offensive end early on," Morton said. "We had some moments where we were solid and found the back of the net, but the finishing just wasn't there and the ball wasn't finding the back of the net."
Geneseo controlled the majority of the possession in the first half, with Alleman trying to find opportunities on the counter. The Maple Leafs' back line, as it has done all season, shut down any offensive fight the Pioneers showed and worked up from the back.
"Our defense played well tonight, as they have all season," Morton said. "They did well passing and playing together as a unit, and it's a different style than what we've seen this season. They like to control possession, which is what we like to do as well."
Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser felt his team played better in the second half, despite giving up the four goals. The Pioneers showed more fight and resilience and held the majority of the possession for the last 20 minutes.
"It was just one of those nights where we were outmatched physically," Sodawasser said. "We knew that physicality would trouble our younger players, but it was a good experience for us to learn from. They're undefeated for a reason."
Alleman didn't get a shot off in the first half, but had three shots in the second half, two on target.
In the second half, Morton felt that his team played better during the five minute stretch of goals and hopes they can keep that level of play going for the rest of the season.
"Our guys were able to move off the ball well and get away from the defenders," Morton said. "Before, we were trying to go up and in too much, but once we got in behind the defense we were able to hit the shots we needed to hit."