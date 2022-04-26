Geneseo soccer tops Rocky on senior night

GENESEO — The Rocks kept things close, but the Geneseo girls soccer team was able score just enough to earn a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference win on senior night.

The Leafs (8-4-1, 4-1 Big 6) held Rock Island (10-5-1, 2-2-1) to just three shots on goal in the win on their chilly home field.

Rocky was without starting keeper Addie Bomelyn, who was dealing with concussion symptoms following the last game.

The Leafs racked up 21 shots with 11 on goal, but junior Danielle Beach and senior Elizabeth Maciejewski were the only ones to find the net for Geneseo.

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team has yet to field its full starting lineup this season with a couple girls still dealing with injuries.

“We shifted some roles, and it’s coming around. We’re playing better and we’re attacking better and we moved the ball better today,” Morton said. “We just didn’t finish well. … Three or four more goals should have been in there.”

Morton said the team with only two returning starters is still working on new roles, but Beach has been a bright spot offensively so far.

“She’s got good speed and she’s got good size,” Morton said. “Usually she doesn’t get good looks because people are starting to double her now and triple her sometimes. We need to be able to score off of her which we haven’t been doing. She’s been kind of carrying us right now in a lot of the games.”

Rocky senior Olivia Bowman cut the deficit in half with a goal six minutes into the second half, but the Rocks struggled to put together many good runs. Uda Kimba fired a well-placed free kick in the first half, but the Rocks could not get another kick on it.

With Bomelyn out, Mari Churchill started at keeper and Denise Carr played in the second half. Rocky coach Mike Mertel said it hurt having to pull Churchill and Carr back into the goal.

“I think full strength this would have been an even more competitive game than it was,” he said. “I have a strong feeling we’ll be back here for regional (play), we’ll see later this week, but we’re going to be ready if we are.”

Geneseo is a regional host and the Rocks and Leafs could meet again once the Class 2A postseason begins.

“I was proud of the girls for playing the entire game and making it competitive toward the end,” Mertel said, “and really pushing them.”

