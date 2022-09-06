Geneseo's Combs scores in final minute to send Leafs past UT 2-1

With a potential overtime looming at the Panther Pitch on Tuesday night, Geneseo’s Brayden Combs made one quick final run and scored in the final minute to left the Leafs over United Township in a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference win.

In a back and forth contest, Combs said Geneseo (5-2-1, 2-0 Big 6) wanted it more down the stretch. Geneseo’s defense cleared the ball out to Connor Nelson, who found Combs streaking down the field to get himself into a 1-on-1 position with UT keeper Ismael Hernandez.

“That’s where we all needed to go, straight to the goal with the time we had left,” Combs said. “We needed to get the ball up and into the back of the net.”

The junior forward kept himself onsides to score with about 45 seconds left.

“Offsides is a tough thing, it catches you in some of your best moments,” he said. “I’ve struggled a little bit with that, I get a little anxious to go on the runs sooner and I’ve been called off a couple times.

“I knew there, with that chance, with that opportunity, I had to stall it a little bit before.”

Geneseo had the early momentum as Bennett Kreiner put the Leafs on the board with a goal in the 11th minute. UT’s Deontae Nache tied the game with a nice header goal in the 26th minute as the teams stayed even until the final minute.

Both keepers made impressive saves to keep it tied as Hernandez had nine saves and Karson Emry had five for Geneseo. Each team had six corners and multiple good looks on free kicks.

With time running out, Combs and the Leafs took advantage of what was likely their final chance in regulation.

“The best thing I can do is just keep calm, stay focused and just have poise,” Combs said. “Trust your teammates, trust everybody on the field. It’s me and 10 other guys on the field.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team was looking to get Combs the ball more in the second half.

“They came out and pressured us hard all the time,” Morton said. “For that to happen like that, I didn’t expect that finish. We’re lucky to get out of there with a win.”

Morton said Combs continues to get better as a junior.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s good at turning really well, turning quick under people and he’s got a really good shot,” Morton said. “Once he got into the open field, I really had all the confidence in the world in him to finish that.”

UT coach Mooch King said things like this can happen in Big 6 soccer. When you think you have momentum, one good counter run can make the final difference. Taking 10 to 15 minutes to get up to game speed also put the Panthers under pressure early.

“We had multiple chances in that second half,” he said. “If we would have put one of ours in, I think the momentum would have continued to go the way it was moving. They’re a good team, and they out-worked us tonight.

“When we don’t have that effort for a full 80 minutes, Big 6 teams don’t go away lightly. One chance at the end can change everything, and that’s the name of the game sometimes.”

Now with wins over Moline and UT, the 2-0 Leafs are the only Big 6 team without a conference loss so far after Moline beat Quincy 5-2.

“It really shows what a hard-working team we are,” Combs said. “We have good depth on our team and a lot of young players stepping into their positions. We know what we need to get done and winning those two games sets us up pretty solidly.”