Geneseo's new defense contains Rocky in non-conference soccer win

Emery notched his second Rocky goal in the 63rd minute, but the Rocks had few good looks down the stretch.

Standout forward Jordan Rice also exited the game early with an apparent lower leg injury.

Holke said the defensive reload is going well so far.

“I was kind of surprised at where we’re at right now, but after our first two games we got our confidence built up,” he said. “And I think we can go pretty far in the conference.”

Focusing on the defensive end made things more challenging on the offensive end, but it worked out on Monday night.

“We started moving the ball and getting our touches in,” Holke said.

Rocky coach Rudy Almanza said the team did not take the game as seriously with it being non-conference and the league match-up looming on April 14 at Rock Island.

“We were kind of messing around and letting things run their course, trying to let people rest for Wednesday’s match," said Almanza in reference to a Big 6 match at United Township. “I played a lot of my bench and had some injuries so we were kind of floating people around on the field.”