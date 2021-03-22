Geneseo's new defense contains Rocky in non-conference soccer win

GENESEO — Although it was a non-conference game, the Geneseo High School boys soccer team showed a defensive ability to contain Rock Island despite graduating its whole back line last season.
The Maple Leafs held off the Rocks for a 3-2 home win on Monday night, limiting a speedy Rocks’ offense in the process.
Geneseo is off to a 3-0 start in the pandemic-altered season and the defending Western Big 6 Conference champ Rocks are 1-2 after jockeying with its lineup in the loss.
Ethan Holke, a senior forward/midfielder and St. Ambrose University soccer commit, said the team stacked its center midfielders, playing with mostly five Maple Leafs prowling on the defensive end.
“Since they press really hard, we kind of slowed them down with that,” Holke said. “Once we got the ball from them, we just tried playing our outsides up the field to try and get some shots off and it ended up working out pretty good.”
Rocky took a 1-0 lead on a slow rolling-goal, Irakoze Emery’s first of two goals, in the 30th minute. Geneseo’s Conner Nelson scored the equalizer four minutes later, and Nate Clark-Holke gave the Leafs the lead with a goal just a minute later.
Hunter Clarke-Holke, who is cousins with Ethan, faked out the Rocky keeper and tapped in Geneseo’s third score.
Emery notched his second Rocky goal in the 63rd minute, but the Rocks had few good looks down the stretch.
Standout forward Jordan Rice also exited the game early with an apparent lower leg injury.
Holke said the defensive reload is going well so far.
“I was kind of surprised at where we’re at right now, but after our first two games we got our confidence built up,” he said. “And I think we can go pretty far in the conference.”
Focusing on the defensive end made things more challenging on the offensive end, but it worked out on Monday night.
“We started moving the ball and getting our touches in,” Holke said.
Rocky coach Rudy Almanza said the team did not take the game as seriously with it being non-conference and the league match-up looming on April 14 at Rock Island.
“We were kind of messing around and letting things run their course, trying to let people rest for Wednesday’s match," said Almanza in reference to a Big 6 match at United Township. “I played a lot of my bench and had some injuries so we were kind of floating people around on the field.”
“It was more or less just coming down here and just trying to get as many bodies rotated in the system and trying to get rest. I didn’t play a couple of my seniors toward the end in the last 15 minutes. … Just trying to get everybody ready for Wednesday, because that’s what matters the most, those conference matches.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team tried to play strong out of the back of the field and possess the ball in the win.
“Us winning balls out of the air, winning that first touch, helped us out,” he said. “They pushed up on us toward the end and we just kind of spread things out and played out of it. It just kind of worked to our advantage.”
Morton said Hunter Clark-Holke used his touches well and took advantage of the looks he got.
Senior defenders Carson and Charlie Rice, Mason Smith and junior keeper Gage Tafoya are among those meshing together on the new-look defense. Tafoya had three saves in the win.
“Just a good, hard-fought game by both teams,” said Morton. “We lost our whole starting line last year from graduation. But these guys had played minutes coming up through the system, so they all had good experience coming into this year. And they’re seniors. They’re experienced, they play well together, which is a big factor. They talk well. It’s another good group.”