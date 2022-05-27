Gerlach proud of Moline's ability to battle after regional loss

Moline softball coach Mark Gerlach is proud of how his young team has battled this season, and Friday night’s regional semifinal was no different.

Down four runs to Normal Community heading into the bottom of the sixth inning at Bob Seitz Field, Moline began its comeback.

The fourth-seeded Maroons loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game as the rally fell short in a 5-4 loss.

Fifth-seeded NCHS (22-10) advanced to the Class 4A Moline Regional final against top-seeded Bradley-Bourbonnais at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Three errors that turned into two unearned runs were costly in the Moline loss.

NCHS senior pitcher Lindsey DeRoeck also bounced back in a major way after giving up 17 runs in the first inning in a 20-3 loss to Moline earlier this month.

DeRoeck pitched all but one out in the win, also going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning that helped the Iron build a 4-1 lead.

Gerlach said it isn’t an excuse, but having the game pushed back two days due to weather may have played into the loss.

“If we would have played on Wednesday, I think we would have been fine,” he said. “We’ve got all these young kids, and they just didn’t know how to deal with it and I just think we were really nervous out here. We haven’t made that many errors in a long time.

“They are a good team and it’s tough when you get down 5-1. We battled like all year; they’re not going to give up.”

Each team scored a run in the first inning ahead of the three-run third for NCHS. DeRoeck retired nine straight Maroons after the first inning, adding an RBI single in the sixth.

Moline loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half, but an RBI single from sophomore Natalie Jenson was the only damage it could muster as DeRoeck finished the inning with a strikeout.

Moline briefly chased DeRoeck out of the game after drawing eight straight balls in the ninth, but she re-entered the game after a Kayla Collins walk and Kaylie Holtam sac fly scored runs. Freshman Lana Edkin drew a walk to load the bases again, but a Jenson strikeout ended the game.

Nine Maroons were left on base in the loss.

“She came through when she needed to,” Gerlach said of DeRoeck’s performance. “Probably could have walked her that second time, but it makes it tough.”

Moline senior pitcher Kayla Collins pitched a complete game, striking out seven with two walks, eight hits, and five runs (three earned) allowed.

Gerlach is confident Moline will be good the next couple years after losing only two seniors this year.

“We had four freshmen get a lot of innings and a lot of at-bats and defense,” he said. “They’re going to be good, no doubt. And (Alaina) Diaz, our catcher, she is something else.”

Diaz, a sophomore, made two nice forward diving catches for outs from the catcher spot on Friday. Junior Macy Walston led off with a triple for Moline before classmate Brenna Ross drove her in with a single.

Resiliency was a theme for Moline this year after starting 2-10. The Maroons won 11 straight after that and took 18 of their last 20 regular season games.

Moline’s longtime coach with well over 500 wins and six state trophies, including two state titles, was proud of how the team battled.

“I’ve said it all year long, that they do not quit,” he said. “They do not know the word quit and I love them for it.”

Moline was down, but not out, and stayed engaged and energetic in the dugout until the last out.

“You’ve gotta love that,” he said. “You’ve got to be excited about being out here and playing softball, and they were. Not much more you can ask.

“I’m happy that this year was a good one.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.