Gilmore, younger Maroons shine in regional soccer win over Joliet West

As team captain, she led any way she could.

“I had to still direct and lead my team while also bringing them up,” Gilmore said, “even though I’m not on the field with them.”

Gilmore said the team, which features a number of talented freshmen, is continuing to improve its chemistry.

Freshman starter Charlise Martel scored two goals and classmates Becca Cramer and Lu Veto came off the bench for scores in the win. Bella Smith scored Moline’s first goal and fellow junior Caroline Hazen scored Moline’s fourth after halftime. Hazen beat three defenders before striking in her score off her own rebounded shot.

Dreasler has loved to see Gilmore’s return to form, and said Smith played her best game yet. The center midfielder put Moline up 1-0 by beating her defender for an unassisted goal after a long run.

Smith said getting hyped with her teammates before the game gave her confidence to perform the way she did.

“I feel like it will give me confidence to keep playing to my full potential throughout the postseason,” she said. “This is a good start for me.”

“We are a very good team, and I feel like with confidence, we just need to show it throughout the postseason.”