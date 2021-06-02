Gilmore, younger Maroons shine in regional soccer win over Joliet West

Wednesday’s win over Joliet West to open the postseason was especially satisfying for Moline High School senior soccer player and team captain Tayler Gilmore, who missed most of her last three seasons due to knee injuries.
Gilmore was among the contributors as the third-seeded Maroons won 6-1 at the Moline Soccer Bowl to advance to Friday’s Class 3A Regional final at second-seeded Minooka. It will be the first regional final appearance under fourth-year coach Jonathan Dreasler.
Moline (11-11) out-shot the 6-8 Tigers 14-2 on goal in the victory, benefitting from four goals from three freshmen Maroons.
Gilmore, a senior captain at defender, needed knee surgery after starting in varsity soccer as a freshman. She missed all of her sophomore season, her junior season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was out for most of this season with a cyst in her knee that needed surgery.
Wednesday’s win was just her third game back.
“It feels so good,” she said. “I feel like the hard work definitely paid off. We’ve been training for this since the beginning and it’s finally here.”
Gilmore said it was tough to stay motivated through the injuries and sitting out. But she kept hope that she would hit the field once again, working any way she could off the field.
As team captain, she led any way she could.
“I had to still direct and lead my team while also bringing them up,” Gilmore said, “even though I’m not on the field with them.”
Gilmore said the team, which features a number of talented freshmen, is continuing to improve its chemistry.
Freshman starter Charlise Martel scored two goals and classmates Becca Cramer and Lu Veto came off the bench for scores in the win. Bella Smith scored Moline’s first goal and fellow junior Caroline Hazen scored Moline’s fourth after halftime. Hazen beat three defenders before striking in her score off her own rebounded shot.
Dreasler has loved to see Gilmore’s return to form, and said Smith played her best game yet. The center midfielder put Moline up 1-0 by beating her defender for an unassisted goal after a long run.
Smith said getting hyped with her teammates before the game gave her confidence to perform the way she did.
“I feel like it will give me confidence to keep playing to my full potential throughout the postseason,” she said. “This is a good start for me.”
“We are a very good team, and I feel like with confidence, we just need to show it throughout the postseason.”
Dreasler especially enjoyed seeing the underclassmen perform to open the postseason.
Dreasler pulled Martel out of the game early on, giving her advice that turned out to be effective.
“She responded to what I requested, and immediately got two goals thereafter,” he said. “Very, very happy and proud of her today.”
Joliet West’s Kennedi Hosey tied the game 1-1 with a goal in the 35th minute.
Martel scored goals in the 36th and 37th minutes to give Moline a 3-1 edge before halftime, helping the Maroons cruise from that point.
“It just takes a little bit of belief for this team to keep moving forward,” Dreasler said. “And Charlise’s ability to bring that to the team is pretty much unmatched. Very proud of her in the way she responded.”
Gilmore said the Maroons will be ready for Friday’s regional final after playing a tough schedule throughout the season.
“I think it’s going to mentally and physically prepare us,” she said. “Just keeping our hopes up and staying strong is important.”
Dreasler was proud the team accomplished a goal of reaching a regional final after an up-and-down season filled with injuries and a challenging schedule. Moline last won a regional title in 2014.
“The journey for us has not been smooth,” he said, “but the goal has been obtained.”
Normal Community 6, United Township 0: The eighth-seeded United Township High School Panthers closed their season at 3-9-1 after dropping a road decision to top-seeded Normal Community.
UT coach Phil Weaver said it was a dominant performance from a very confident and talented opponent as UT was out-shot 20-1.
UT senior keeper Allison Mirimanian had 12 saves in the loss.