Five storylines
Usual suspects
Every year, it seems to be the same teams contending for a Mississippi Athletic Conference title. Assumption, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott have all won at least a share in recent years, with the Knights, Bulldogs and Spartans splitting the title last season.
All four are once again likely to be in the mix but there could be a couple other teams looking to crash the party.
Muscatine finished tied for fourth last year and has won 10 or more games in every season since 2011, including winning the program's only conference title in 2015. The Muskies return their top goal-scorer and have a strong defense that can carry them in games.
Davenport North also has won 10 games the past two years and returns junior goalkeeper Aerianna Trowers, who posted a .853 save percentage last year.
A state of mind
Last season was the first time since 2011 the MAC didn't send at least three teams to the state tournament. The conference did still get two teams to Des Moines in Assumption and Pleasant Valley.
How will the conference be represented this year?
Assumption looks primed to return in Class 1A, but there are questions surrounding the other teams who have made routine June reservations for the state's capital.
Pleasant Valley returns five starters from last year's team but has to replace its top three goal-scorers and its starting goalkeeper.
Bettendorf returns plenty of experience, including Division I commits Alli Whitaker and Elizabeth Park and looks to be in position to return to state for the fourth time in six years.
North Scott will be strong defensively but will have to weather the early stretch while four-year starter Rylie Rucker returns from an injury suffered during the basketball season.
Scoring power
The MAC returns plenty of punch from last year as six players who scored at least 10 goals are back this season.
Assumption's Carly King leads the way after scoring 26 goals last year, one of three Knights to score in double figures. Teammate Livy Lansing scored 13 goals and Sam Scodeller added 10 goals for the Knights as a freshman.
Along with King and Lansing, Muscatine's Trinity Christy is the third returning senior to score in double digits with 15 goals last year.
Burlington's Bailey Wiemann tallied 22 goals and Davenport Central's Kaighin Frost scored 14 goals last year, both as sophomores.
Will King continue to pace the MAC? Will one of the other five surpass her? Which newcomers could see an uptick in their numbers this year?
On history's verge
No girls soccer program has won 10 titles. Assumption is poised to change that.
The Knights have won nine state titles, including the last three Class 1A championships, matching Cedar Rapids Xavier's record for most in state history.
The Knights have to replace Molly Gervase, now at the University of Denver, as well as two-thirds of a defense that allowed one goal in the postseason. But Assumption returns plenty of key players, including defender Lauren Herrig, an Illinois State commit.
The Knights still figure to be as dangerous as ever after outscoring opponents 52-1 in the postseason and 114-5 all year.
Area outlook
The Iowa Quad-City area never has had a team outside of the MAC reach the state tournament.
Central DeWitt has had the most area success recently, going 55-15 over the last four seasons, winning three Wamac championships in that stretch. However, the Sabers haven't been able to break through.
It could be a tall task again as even though Central DeWitt is down in Class 1A this year, the Sabers graduated 15 seniors, including its top three scorers and goalkeeper.
West Liberty went 9-8 last year but will have to replace Sarah Seele, who scored 66 goals in her career.
Maquoketa looks to take a step forward this year after finishing last season strong, winning four of its last seven and returning six starters from a 6-10 squad.
Key dates
April 9 — Bettendorf at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
April 12 — Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
April 23 — North Scott at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
May 13 — North Scott at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
June 3 — Regional finals (all classes)
June 6-8 — State tournament at Des Moines