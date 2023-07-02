Geneseo has played in the Western Big 6 Conference for three seasons. During that time, the Leafs have claimed two girls soccer titles.

Geneseo (16-5-2) ran the table in Big 6 play this spring to finish on top with a 7-0 record. They edged runner-up Quincy (14-5-3, 6-1) and third-place Alleman (15-4-1, 5-2) in a tightly-contested race.

Geneseo extended its run into the postseason, winning its second straight IHSA regional championship. The Leafs have won 12 regional titles in the last 16 years.

This season, the Leafs' bid for their second sectional title in program history (their first since 2016) was denied with a 4-0 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the Class 2A Dunlap Sectional title game.

One of the key players in Geneseo's title run this past spring was senior forward Danielle Beach, who was named the Big 6's Most Valuable Player.

She posted a team-best 25 goals in 20 games. Beach also posted 18 assists and 68 points — both totals were tops on the Leafs' roster.

A key catalyst in Geneseo's run to a fourth straight Western Big 6 girls basketball title and a third straight 3A regional crown this past winter, Beach's efforts on the soccer pitch saw her named as one of two first-team all-conference picks for the Lady Leafs.

Joining Beach on the 12-player first team was junior forward Katlyn Seaman. Seaman seconded Beach with 20 goals and 42 points in 21 games played. A third Leaf, senior defender Allison Griffin, was named to the second team.

Alleman parlayed its third-place Big 6 finish into a memorable postseason run, starting with their second straight Class 1A regional title and their fourth in the last five seasons.

That was just the start for the Pioneers. From there, they captured their second straight sectional plaque, then edged Lombard Montini, 2-1, in a double-overtime thriller at the 1A Lisle Super-Sectional to earn their second-ever state appearance and first since 2015.

A third-place state finisher eight years ago, Alleman came close to bringing home its first girls soccer state championship as it topped Elmhurst IC Catholic, 1-0, on penalty kicks in the semifinals.

A title, however, was not meant to be as the Pioneers came up short in their second double OT postseason game with a 1-0 loss to Normal University.

When the All-Big 6 team was announced, Alleman matched conference champion Geneseo with two first-team selections and had six all-conference players — second only to Quincy's seven honorees.

Representing the Pioneers on the first team were the midfield duo of junior Abby Glackin (12 goals, nine assists) and sophomore Gretchen Ellis (eight goals, six assists).

Their top scorer, sophomore forward Carson Wendt (22 goals, seven assists), headed up Alleman's second-team All-Big 6 quartet. Joining her there were senior goalkeeper Clair Hulke and juniors Mackenzie Burkett and Eliza Kramer.

Fourth-place Moline (7-9-1, 4-3 WB6) had two first-team honorees in senior forward Kiersten Bailey and junior midfielder Charlise Martel.

Fifth-place United Township (12-8, 3-4) also had two all-conference picks in senior forward Sofia Camarillo (first team) and sophomore midfielder Kaylee Nelson (second team).

Sixth-place Rock Island (4-12-1, 2-5) also had two All-Big 6 picks. Senior striker Denise Carr was first team with fellow senior striker Kayla Rice earning second-team kudos.