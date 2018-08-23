In the soccer world, there are players who get the ball on their foot and there is just a feeling that a goal is about to come. United Township has found one of those guys in Arafath Ouro Gnao.
A newcomer from Togo, Ouro Gnao reminds you of Rock Island's Gloire Luwara last season in that he is always dangerous.
After a struggle in his first game with the Panthers on Tuesday, the senior forward scored four times in a 6-0 win over Geneseo at the Panther Pitch.
"The game two days ago I made too many errors and I needed to come back in this game and capitalize better," Ouro Gnao said through Helmut Soglohun, a teammate and also a French language speaker. Ouro Gnao speaks very little English.
He did his talking on the field, scoring twice in each half, including the game's first three goals.
"He has obviously played the game before at a good level," UT coach Phil Weaver said. "He is muscular, vibrant and strong. He is technically gifted and most important he understands how to play the game.
"We will have to work through the language barrier but we have a lad on the team who can translate. And, in soccer there is only one language and he gets that."
The game was tight for the first 20-plus minutes but there was a sense that UT (1-1) had the upper hand. Geneseo (0-3) was playing in its third game in as many days and looked a bit leg weary while UT had excellent movement with the ball.
"We wanted to come out strong in this game," Ouro Gnao said. "For me, it has been a little hard to fit in but I am trying to do whatever I can to help the team."
Gnao finished a long run with the ball to put UT up 22:35 into the game, then scored 42 seconds later with a gorgeous shot in the middle of traffic to take the Panthers into halftime up 2-0.
"We know that Geneseo is a robust team and you have to stay composed because you know you're going to take some tough tackles," Weaver said. "We pushed hard early and we felt eventually we would break through.
"Thankfully, Arafath got us started and you could see the rest of the team relaxed and settled in. That first game, being his first with the team, Arafath was a little eager but we all were that night. This was a much more satisfying game.
"I also think it was important that we played well against Geneseo since they are joining the conference and have had the upper hand on us the last few years."
Even with the 6-0 win, Weaver says the Panthers are still a ways away from where he wants them to be this season.
"I gave them a list of fixes after our loss to Morton on Tuesday," he said. "After the game I told them they were down from nine to eight things to work on. This was a good start but we can't take our foot off the pedal. Communication is the biggest thing, if we can get that down it cures a lot of problems."