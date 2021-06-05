Golden boys: Pleasant Valley is king of Iowa Class 3A soccer

DES MOINES — Very few, if any, had Pleasant Valley High School on their list of championship contenders in late March. The boys soccer team was ranked eighth in the preseason by the coaches and never had qualified for a state tournament in its program history.

Its own squad didn’t have much belief.

“If somebody came up to us and said you guys are going to be state champs at the beginning of the season, we all would have looked at them and said, ‘Hell no,’” junior Rhys Ward said.

Hell no turned into an emphatic yes.

When the clock struck zero on a humid Saturday evening at the Cownie Soccer Complex, fifth-ranked and sixth-seeded PV was the king of Iowa Class 3A soccer with a 1-0 triumph over Iowa City West.

The Spartans took no shortcuts to the top. They defeated third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie in the quarterfinals, upended second-seeded Johnston in the semifinals and conquered the top seed and a program chasing a state-best 10th championship in West in the final.

Fittingly, all three games ended 1-0.