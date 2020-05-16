Gordon, UT seniors stay positive as five to play college soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pranking each other with red cards is just one way the United Township girls soccer team has stuck together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically, we go to each others’ houses and we put this big red card down and leave 20 cones laying out,” said UT senior Madison Gordon. “And there’s a little note that says ‘You’ve been red-carded, and now you have to do it to somebody else.'”

It’s a simple idea, but it’s something to help lift the spirit of the team, which had its season canceled.

“It’s something so small,” Gordon said, “but it means a lot to all of us, because it’s fun.”

Gordon is one of three UT girls signed to play soccer at Scott Community College, along with Aria Fix and Breanna Nesseler. Jenna Fender (St. Ambrose) and Mackenzie Jones (Coe College) also will play college soccer. UT’s sixth senior, Alex Garcia, plans to attend Black Hawk College but won’t play soccer.

Coach Phil Weaver said the pandemic has brought out the personality and creativity of his team as it tries to stay close through social media and sharing workout routines. The “Be the Light” stadium events and support from the parents and community also have helped lessen the frustration.