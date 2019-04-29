Moline freshman soccer player Caroline Hazen carries with her some wise words she learned from her mother, a former softball standout at Moline that went on to be a second-team All-Big 10 selection at Northwestern.
“My mom’s quote has always been, 'You don’t have to be the most talented on the field; you have to be the hardest working.' And I hear that before every game,” Hazen said. “That’s always in my mind, whenever I’m on the field. So that really helps.”
The words from her mom, Katie Ballman Hazen, carry additional weight considering her successful athletic history. Katie Hazen played softball for the Maroons amid some dominant years under coach Bob Seitz. She was the leadoff hitter and played shortstop when Moline was Class 2A state runner-up to Morris in 1992.
At Northwestern, in addition to being an all-Big 10 selection at second base, she was named Academic all-Big 10. The Ballman name can still be found behind 118 career stolen bases from 1994-97, the third-most in Northwestern school history.
Katie Hazen works at the high school with freshmen and sophomores in English support, and taught English for a decade at Moline in the past.
Caroline’s dad, Mike Hazen, played football at Moline and was a defensive end at Truman State. She said her parents, both 1993 grads, have been key in helping her get to this point and navigate life as a student athlete.
“Ever since I was little I’ve been playing soccer,” said Caroline, who also played basketball for the Maroons and has two younger siblings. “And just having my parents, they’ve been athletes and been through the whole thing. It’s just constantly been in my life.”
On the soccer field this season, Hazen displayed early on her talents. She scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Alleman in her first conference game. She is Moline’s second leading scorer on the team, behind only junior Karima Rangel, another Maroon that produced her freshman year.
Hazen and Rangel lead the Western Big Six with six conference goals apiece as the Maroons are tied with Quincy for first place heading into Tuesday's matchup to decide the conference title.
Hazen said she has played soccer since the age of 3, advancing through rec and travel soccer before playing for QC Rush and Iowa Rush Select, where she and her team won the Iowa State Cup in Des Moines. Playing club soccer also helped familiarize her with her teammates and competition early. Hazen and Iowa Rush Select play in regionals in July.
Hazen's hard work shows up daily in her practice habits.
“I spend a lot of time doing drills on my own, and I try to work on my footwork whenever I can,” Hazen said. “Just spending a few minutes a day doing some drills or something, just getting a touch on the ball.”
Moline head coach Jonathan Dreasler said Hazen’s ball-work and fitness have helped her contribute early on as a forward.
“The ability to have her talent on the ball is what has led to her being in the starting lineup, and be one of the top goal scorers on the team," he said.
With mostly underclassmen, the Maroons are still getting better and learning how to work together more effectively. But Hazen has remained coachable, which Dreasler has valued along with her skill.
“Positive attitude, willing to work, always willing to get better, and even when I critique her, it’s not personal,” he said. “The coachability and the ability to finish in 3A Illinois soccer in the Western Big 6 as a freshman, is what’s making her stand apart.”