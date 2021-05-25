Hazen helps Moline overcome early red card in 2-1 Big 6 win over Rocky

“Looking back, I probably could have gone to that a little sooner,” he said. “But tied 1-1, you don’t want to lessen the defense.”

Mertel said goal scoring and finishing has not been a strength for his junior-dominated team with only three seniors this season. Rocky finishes the regular season with a home game against Washington on Thursday before a Big 6 road matchup with Alleman.

“The confidence is lacking in that,” he said of finishing goals. “That’s something we’re going to continue working on.”

For Moline, the defense and Cunningham stepped up filling in at keeper as she finished with 10 saves.

Coach Jonathan Dreasler said Liz Galvin is out for the season after getting injured a couple weekends ago.

Dreasler credited Rocky as being a good and athletic team.

“Unfortunately we drew a red card that had us go down a player, but we were able to overcome that and push through being a man down,” he said. “Very proud of the girls tonight in getting the goals.”

Dreasler said it was the first red card he’s dealt with in four years with the Maroons.