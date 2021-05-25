Hazen helps Moline overcome early red card in 2-1 Big 6 win over Rocky

Down a player due to a red card 20 minutes in, Moline junior Caroline Hazen helped lead the Maroons to a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Rock Island Tuesday night.
The Maroons (10-10, 4-3 Big 6) wrapped up conference play with a win on senior night, holding off a 6-4-2, 3-2-1 Rock Island squad that kept the pressure on down the stretch.
Moline, which has had an up-and-down season because of injuries and a tough schedule, again faced adversity at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
After Hazen shook two defenders and fired a goal in the 18th minute, Rock Island earned an apparent advantage shortly after.
Moline senior goalkeeper Jessica Kenward was given a red card after an incidental collision outside the box with a Rocky player. Junior Jazmine Cunningham then replaced Kenward in goal, immediately getting her first save on the Rocks’ ensuing free kick from Olivia Bowman.
Bowman took advantage of another free kick in the second half, however, tying the game with a well-placed, bending strike in the 64th minute.
Both teams battled back and forth on a humid night that needed a two-minute water break in each half.
Hazen’s game-winner came in the 73rd minute off an assist from her fellow team captain, senior Lylia Gomez.
Gomez said playing on senior night helped push the group that features six seniors. Moline’s win snapped a three-game losing streak ahead of Thursday’s regular season finale at Bettendorf.
“We really wanted to turn that around, especially going into the postseason,” said Gomez, who balances soccer with the track season. “Even in our games we have up-and-down moments, but we know that if we play 100% the whole time that we can do great every game. I feel like we really kept with that tonight.”
Playing down a position, every bit of extra effort was needed to hold off the Rocks, who had a number of corner kick opportunities in the final few minutes come up empty.
Moline out-shot Rocky 16-10 on goal as freshman keeper Addie Bomelyn had 14 saves for the Rocks.
Rocky coach Mike Mertel credited his team for its effort and staying focused after the loss.
“I think the difference in this one is they capitalized on one more opportunity than we did,” he said. “But in terms of effort and composure and focus, it was a really competitive and equal match.”
Rocky has been down on defenders, forcing talented sophomore Denise Carr to play more on the back line.
When Rocky got down 2-1 with under seven minutes to play, Carr moved up top.
“Looking back, I probably could have gone to that a little sooner,” he said. “But tied 1-1, you don’t want to lessen the defense.”
Mertel said goal scoring and finishing has not been a strength for his junior-dominated team with only three seniors this season. Rocky finishes the regular season with a home game against Washington on Thursday before a Big 6 road matchup with Alleman.
“The confidence is lacking in that,” he said of finishing goals. “That’s something we’re going to continue working on.”
For Moline, the defense and Cunningham stepped up filling in at keeper as she finished with 10 saves.
Coach Jonathan Dreasler said Liz Galvin is out for the season after getting injured a couple weekends ago.
Dreasler credited Rocky as being a good and athletic team.
“Unfortunately we drew a red card that had us go down a player, but we were able to overcome that and push through being a man down,” he said. “Very proud of the girls tonight in getting the goals.”
Dreasler said it was the first red card he’s dealt with in four years with the Maroons.
“Having the girls go in and just dealing with that situation when things truly don’t go as planned, that was to their credit tonight,” he said. “Very proud of them to be able to do that and pull out a win.”
He said the goal in the second half was for Hazen and freshman Charlize Martel to keep the ball in possession and work together up top offensively, continuing to find different ways of applying pressure.
Hazen credited her teammates for getting her in position.
“I played the role of finishing those passes when they found that through ball,” she said. “(A win) on your home field on senior night against Rocky, a good rival, I think it felt great to get this for the seniors.”