'Heart-to-hearts' help Spartans build mental toughness

They claimed an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship. They have been ranked among the top 10 in the state all season. They reached the Iowa Class 3A state tournament for the first time in program history.
Even with all those achievements and 17 wins in 20 matches, it hasn’t been entirely a breeze for the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ soccer team this spring.
“We’ve had a couple heart-to-hearts as a team, a couple of wake-up calls,” senior goalkeeper Gabe Johnson said. “We kind of overlooked a few teams, and it opened our eyes to let us know we are vulnerable if we’re not here to play.”
The Spartans have overcome some speed bumps to take a seven-match win streak into Tuesday’s 5:20 p.m. state quarterfinal against third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie (15-2) at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
The first candid conversation came after a 5-0 drubbing to top-ranked Waukee in mid-April. It wasn’t so much the loss or deficit that was the sticking point.
“It felt like we had the lost the game even before we started it,” Johnson said. "When you play the best teams, that's when you've really got to show up."
The second heartfelt discussion came after dropping a 1-0 decision to North Scott in late April.
“After that North Scott loss, we realized we just can’t show up and play,” senior Joey Borbeck said. “Our mentality and effort has been through the roof since that point.”
PV, with six seniors in its program, has spent considerable energy this spring trying to enhance its mental toughness.
Skill has not been the question in recent seasons, especially for a program having many players involved in club soccer.
“The difference between good teams and great teams is, how do you create that extra player?” PV coach Wayne Ward said. “We’ve tried to get everybody to realize if all 10 outfield players put an extra 10% in, the math works out that gives you an extra man on the field.
“So we’ve talked a lot about mentality, the belief we’re going to win and thinking good thoughts.”
For the past several years, the Spartans have been among the conference’s best but never could get over the substate threshold.
Its has led to plenty of outside noise.
“You see and hear the comments: ‘PV is soft. PV isn’t tough enough. PV is always good but can’t break the substate ice,’” senior defender Jack Roemer said. “That’s what drives us.”
This team cleared that substate hurdle.
After beating Iowa City Liberty in the substate semifinal, Roemer scored a pair of goals in a 2-1 win over Iowa City High last Wednesday to qualify for the state tournament.
“When people are critical, you can let it hurt you, you can ignore it or you can use it as a driving force to make you better,” Johnson said. “We’ve used it as motivation.
“A season has its ups and its downs, but we’ve all learned a lot about ourselves and the team. Right now, we’re the most mentally resilient we’ve been.”
That, coupled with defense, has PV among the final eight teams in 3A.
Waukee and state qualifier Ankeny Centennial are the only teams to score more than one goal against PV this season.
Johnson has the school record for career shutouts (12 this year) and the back line of Roemer, Brady Hunter, Dylan Ollendieck and Colin Meyer has been stingy.
“It comes down to trust,” Roemer said. “We're all buddies, and there is so much trust within that back four. It builds so much confidence and we’re always ready to go.”
That resiliency and defense will be tested against Prairie.
The Hawks have won 11 of their last 12 and feature a balanced attack with a half-dozen players scoring five goals or more this season.
“The club soccer programs in the Cedar Rapids area are always strong,” Ward said. “They have a group of players that know how to play the game and I’m sure they’ll have the same fire in the belly that we do.”
First trip aside, PV believes it is equipped to make it an extended stay.
“We’re yet to play our best soccer,” Roemer said. “We’ve been putting in good, long sessions and we still have a lot to prove. We’re excited for the opportunity in Des Moines.”