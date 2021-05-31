'Heart-to-hearts' help Spartans build mental toughness

After beating Iowa City Liberty in the substate semifinal, Roemer scored a pair of goals in a 2-1 win over Iowa City High last Wednesday to qualify for the state tournament.

“When people are critical, you can let it hurt you, you can ignore it or you can use it as a driving force to make you better,” Johnson said. “We’ve used it as motivation.

“A season has its ups and its downs, but we’ve all learned a lot about ourselves and the team. Right now, we’re the most mentally resilient we’ve been.”

That, coupled with defense, has PV among the final eight teams in 3A.

Waukee and state qualifier Ankeny Centennial are the only teams to score more than one goal against PV this season.

Johnson has the school record for career shutouts (12 this year) and the back line of Roemer, Brady Hunter, Dylan Ollendieck and Colin Meyer has been stingy.

“It comes down to trust,” Roemer said. “We're all buddies, and there is so much trust within that back four. It builds so much confidence and we’re always ready to go.”

That resiliency and defense will be tested against Prairie.