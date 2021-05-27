Horner nets hat trick, Bulldog record as Bettendorf routs Moline

With her second goal of the night, in just the 12th minute of the match, junior Avery Horner broke the Bulldogs’ single-season mark for goals scored.
“It’s really exciting,” said Horner, who broke the record when her shot from 30 yards out hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the goal. “I have to thank my team for all of the assists and everything they’ve done to help me.”
Horner finished with three goals — the Bulldogs’ first three goals of the night — to notch her seventh hat trick of the year. She now has 35 goals on the season.
“Right off the bat tonight she was on fire, and she got a couple of nice goals,” Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said of Horner. “Now every goal she scores just adds to it.”
The previous single-season record was set by Rebecca Myers, who had 33 goals in 1998. During that season, which was Hornaday’s first at Bettendorf, the Bulldogs won the state championship.
Hornaday, now in his 23rd season as Bettendorf’s head coach, picked up his 350th career win on Thursday night.
“I’ve had great student athletes, terrific administrative support and wonderful assistant coaches,” Hornaday said. “We’ve got a good history here after 23 years.”
And Hornaday has another outstanding team this season. Seven different players scored for Bettendorf (12-4), including seniors Sophia Utsinger and Abby Schafer on senior night at A.R. TouVelle Stadium. The team’s third senior, goalkeeper Ella Kilstrom, saved the only Moline shot on goal she saw.
Autumn Skahill also scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs. Alma Gonzalez-Hayes scored on a long free kick. Peyton Markham and Olivia Wiley also had goals.
Moline (10-11) rarely threatened the Bettendorf goal. Caroline Hazen put the Maroons’ only shot on goal late in the first half with her team already trailing 4-0.
Bettendorf, which closed the regular season with four straight wins, hosts Davenport Central (7-9) in a Class 3A Region 8 semifinal on June 2. The Bulldogs defeated Central 9-0 in their season opener back on April 6, and Horner scored 23 seconds into that contest.
“I think we’re so ready,” Horner said of the postseason. “We’ve just been improving as the season has gone on. The way we played today, with the possession we played with, it was awesome. We’re just getting better as the season goes on, and we’re so excited to go into substate.”