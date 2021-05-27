Horner nets hat trick, Bulldog record as Bettendorf routs Moline

With her second goal of the night, in just the 12th minute of the match, junior Avery Horner broke the Bulldogs’ single-season mark for goals scored.

“It’s really exciting,” said Horner, who broke the record when her shot from 30 yards out hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the goal. “I have to thank my team for all of the assists and everything they’ve done to help me.”

Horner finished with three goals — the Bulldogs’ first three goals of the night — to notch her seventh hat trick of the year. She now has 35 goals on the season.

“Right off the bat tonight she was on fire, and she got a couple of nice goals,” Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said of Horner. “Now every goal she scores just adds to it.”

The previous single-season record was set by Rebecca Myers, who had 33 goals in 1998. During that season, which was Hornaday’s first at Bettendorf, the Bulldogs won the state championship.

Hornaday, now in his 23rd season as Bettendorf’s head coach, picked up his 350th career win on Thursday night.

“I’ve had great student athletes, terrific administrative support and wonderful assistant coaches,” Hornaday said. “We’ve got a good history here after 23 years.”