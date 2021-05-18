Horner's hat trick propels Bettendorf girls soccer past Assumption

All season long, the combination of Bettendorf girls soccer players Sophia Utsinger and Avery Horner have been tearing up the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Davenport Assumption was Horner-Utsinger combo’s latest victim on Tuesday night.
The Bulldog duo connected on two of Bettendorf’s goals while Horner finished her hat trick later in the second half as the Bulldogs rolled past the Knights, 3-0, at the St. Vincent Athletic Center.
With the victory, the Bulldogs (10-4 overall, 7-1) will likely earn a share of the MAC title. Bettendorf hosts one-win Davenport West on Monday for its final conference game.
Bettendorf senior Abby Schafer summed up what it will mean to win a MAC title after losing all of last season to the pandemic.
“This feels great especially after having last season taken away from us,” Schafer said. “To be able to come out and show what everybody worked on during the off-season is tremendous. This is what we are here for, to win MAC championships and compete at the highest level possible.”
It appears the Bulldogs are playing at their highest level at the perfect time. Coming off a dismantling of a good Geneseo team on Saturday, the Bulldogs seemed to pick up right where they left off, especially Utsinger. The senior wasted little time getting Bettendorf going in the fourth minute.
Gathering a loose ball on the Bulldogs side of midfield, Utsinger played a long ground pass close to 40 yards that a sprinting Horner ran onto behind the Knights’ defense. She took a few touches then beat Assumption goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey to the far-left post for an early 1-0 lead.
Horner said her understanding with Utsinger has just gotten stronger as the season has gone on.
“She is so good, it’s unreal,” Horner said of Utsinger’s passing skills. “It was perfect again, but it has been that way the whole season. We try and pass back-and-forth and find the right situations. But everyone (on the team) has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. We definitely deserve this success.”
The second goal was not quite as pretty as the first but just as effective. Twenty-eight seconds into the second half, the Bulldogs got on the board again with the play starting with a solid pass out of the midfield from freshman Peyton Markham. Markham found Utsinger moving up-field down the right side. Utsinger used her speed to beat her defender then sent a spot-on centering pass to Horner, who was 12 yards from goal.
Horner used a nifty back-step move to give herself some space and she fired a goal into the top left corner to put the visitors up 2-0.
“That little pull back she does, we call it the ‘Avery Move’. But Sophia finds her and Avery finishes; it’s worked really well this season,” Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said.
But Hornaday gave credit to two of his freshmen for the win, adding that this performance was the best of the season for Markham.
“Peyton was fantastic,” Hornaday said. “She was very aggressive and confident on the ball.”
The other freshman was defensive starter Jordan Martens. While Bettendorf was ahead early, Martens helped put out fires when Assumption (10-5, 6-2) was pressing hard in the first half. The Knights actually outshot the Bulldogs 7-2 in the first 40 minutes.
But Martens used her strength to gain possession and clear things if a situation was unsteady near goal. Hornaday said his entire back four which consisted of Martens, Delaney Speth, Olivia Wiley and Riley Markham was outstanding.
“They all played great, stepped up and this is just a nice win,” he said. “Assumption is a really good team and this is going to propel us going forward.”
Although Utsinger did not technically get an assist on Bettendorf’s third goal in the 57th minute, it would not have happened without her vision. Utsinger played in another long ground pass with perfect weight that Horner ran onto just inside the penalty box. Horner’s initial blast was denied by a great save from Dorsey, but Dorsey could not hold onto the shot and Horner pounced on the loose ball to finish things off for the winners.
Dorsey did have six saves for the Knights while Bettendorf keeper Ella Kilstrom had eight saves for the Bulldogs. Kilstrom actually denied Assumption’s best scoring chance of the match in the 16th minute.
Lexi Moore lined up a free kick from 25 yards out and her attempt appeared might go just under the crossbar. But a leaping Kilstrom was able to get her fist on the shot and punch it over the bar.
“That was huge,” Hornaday said of Kilstrom’s save. “If that goes in and we are tied, things might have changed.”
The Knights did not seem quite in sync offensively with passes going long on some good runs or not connecting in the midfield to start some an attack. Assumption had only three shots on goal in the second half.
Knights coach Elizabeth Maus had a simpler explanation for why the Bulldogs won — and it came back to the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo.
“They have two really strong players that dominate their team and they did a great job of finding those players,” Maus said. “Unfortunately, it only took those two to make a difference in the game. They capitalized on the opportunities they were given and they did a great job.”