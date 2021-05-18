Horner's hat trick propels Bettendorf girls soccer past Assumption

Gathering a loose ball on the Bulldogs side of midfield, Utsinger played a long ground pass close to 40 yards that a sprinting Horner ran onto behind the Knights’ defense. She took a few touches then beat Assumption goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey to the far-left post for an early 1-0 lead.

Horner said her understanding with Utsinger has just gotten stronger as the season has gone on.

“She is so good, it’s unreal,” Horner said of Utsinger’s passing skills. “It was perfect again, but it has been that way the whole season. We try and pass back-and-forth and find the right situations. But everyone (on the team) has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. We definitely deserve this success.”

The second goal was not quite as pretty as the first but just as effective. Twenty-eight seconds into the second half, the Bulldogs got on the board again with the play starting with a solid pass out of the midfield from freshman Peyton Markham. Markham found Utsinger moving up-field down the right side. Utsinger used her speed to beat her defender then sent a spot-on centering pass to Horner, who was 12 yards from goal.

Horner used a nifty back-step move to give herself some space and she fired a goal into the top left corner to put the visitors up 2-0.