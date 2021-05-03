Hummel continues to impress as Devils hammer Hempstead

Davenport Central may not be in the race for the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer title this season but the Blue Devils do sport one of the best players in the area.

Junior Nathan Hummel continued his excellent season by putting up three assists and scoring a goal as Central took down Dubuque Hempstead, 4-2, at Brady Street Stadium on Monday night in non-conference action.

Two of Hummel’s assists went to his key running mate, Enrique Diaz, who had a pair of first-half goals. Hummel’s last helper went to Cortez Brown, who scored in the 79th minute to help the Blue Devils (5-6) seal the win after Hempstead (2-8) had cut the hosts' lead to 3-2 in the 77th minute.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Hummel is his ability to find his teammates with many different types of passes. His first assist in the 10th minute came when he sent a 30-yard over-the-top ball to Diaz, who was open on the wing. Diaz beat Hempstead keeper Marcus Sierra to the far-right post.

Five minutes later, Hummel was on the edge of the penalty area but with his back to goal as he laid off an easy five-yard pass to Diaz, who blasted a shot into the top right corner for a 2-0 lead.