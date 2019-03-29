Luke Hummel and Bobby Nikolopoulos have grown up doing everything together, even sharing Christmas presents.
Last summer, the two Davenport Central soccer players went to a soccer camp at Northwestern University, a gift from their parents to the duo who have been playing together for years.
"I think it's fun because you can always get an iPhone, you can always get an Xbox, but this was so much more," Hummel said. "We didn't get to play together as much, but driving there, driving back, it was special."
The pair are set for this season, four-year starters and now leaders for the Blue Devils. The bond between the two has grown over the years, the chemistry evident on the pitch.
"They know where each other are at all times," head coach Sean Harkness said. "In practice just the other day, they didn't make eye contact once and exchanged three passes and scored before the rest of our team even knew what was going on. It is some kind of psychic connection, they're totally in tune at all times. It's a special thing to see."
Though joining varsity as freshmen led to some growing pains, the pair showed potential right from the start, with Nikolopoulos scoring seven goals and adding four assists and Hummel supplementing four goals and nine assists in their first year.
They combined for 13 goals and 18 assists as sophomores but weren't asked to be the focus of the offense as Dario Gonzalez scored 20 goals for the Blue Devils that year.
However, after the graduation of Gonzalez, both were asked to step up and both rose to the occasion, as Nikolopoulos scored 14 goals and Hummel added eight, helping Central to an 11-8 finish and substate semifinal appearance.
That experience has prepared them for their final year.
"They both knew going into that season, they've got to produce," Harkness said. "I think that pressure they put on themselves last year prepared them for this year. They're very confident, and they know exactly what they have to do."
Nikolopoulos expects even more this year, in large part because he played the latter half of the season and all of his club season on a torn meniscus in his right knee, which went undiagnosed until he had surgery in December.
"I had two MRIs done before they could tell me there was a probable tear," Nikolopoulos said. "Everyone told me I was faking it. ... I knew something wasn't right, but I worked through it."
Initially told surgery would likely keep him out a month, Nikolopoulos was later told recovery would probably take four to six months. Instead, he fought to get back on the field and was cleared last week.
"I thought soccer season was over. Now we're farther today than I'd ever thought I'd be," Nikolopoulos said. "I'm thankful. Right out of surgery, I was crying up in my room, not thinking I was going to play. I thought I was never going to get better, I thought I'd never be able to shoot with my right leg again. I'm so surprised that I'm out here."
The injury might have actually made him a better soccer player as he strengthened his left foot striking ability since his right foot wasn't there.
"I have a left foot that is greater than ever," Nikolopoulos said. "I can do anything with my left foot that I can do with my right. Once I get this right foot back, I have a dual threat up top, I don't have to fake one way, I can go both ways."
Behind Hummel and Nikolopoulos, the Blue Devils have strong expectations. Central hasn't been to the state tournament since 2009 and hasn't won the MAC under Harkness, but both could be possibilities for the Blue Devils this year, if they don't get ahead of themselves.
"I think we have a good chance to make a good run this year," Hummel said. "It's fun to dream about being first in the MAC. I want to finish first in the MAC, I want to make it to state. ... But it is more realistic to take it step by step."
The Blue Devils get a chance to see how realistic their expectations can be with their conference opener Monday against Bettendorf. The Bulldogs won a share of the conference title and finished second at the Class 3A state tournament last season, providing a good gauge for Central.
"I don't want to put too much pressure on some of the younger guys and make it seem like it's an all-or-nothing game two games into the season," Harkness said. "I'm trying to keep it all in perspective. It is a big game, it is important, but it's a good litmus test early. It's a good test for where we think we are and the expectations we've set for ourselves and where we actually are."