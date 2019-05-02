After a first half filled with plenty of close calls and almosts, Luke Hummel finally broke open the scoring dam for Davenport Central.
Hummel's free kick goal from 25 yards out sparked a run of three goals in 10 minutes to lead the Blue Devils to a 3-0 win over Davenport West on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
"After practicing for a couple weeks, our focus has been runs in the final third and putting the ball on frame because that's been a struggle for us," Hummel said. "Usually once we get balls in the net it gets rolling. It's a big confidence booster for us."
The Blue Devils (7-5, 3-4) controlled the first half, outshooting the Falcons (5-8, 3-4) 13-3 in the first 40 minutes, but only four of those shots were on frame. Once Hummel's strike hit the back of the net, Central put eight of their 13 second-half shots on frame. Rufino Rodriguez buried a rebound in the 60th minute, then Nathan Hummel got a head on a cross from Luke Hummel to cap the scoring in the 64th minute.
"I think the guys started playing with a little more confidence in front of the net. After that goal it seemed like every shot was on frame," Central head coach Sean Harkness said. "Just seeing the ball go in the back of the net, it was blood in the water, we need to finish this game off."
Central's back line held West to just five shots, and only three that keeper Ben Krogman had to stop, helping the Blue Devils post their second straight shutout.
"Just knowing we have a solid enough back four that we can keep everything in front of us and make sure they don't get any cheap goals, it keeps it a lot more even and gets us ready for the second half," junior Michael Moran said. "We really needed it. ... It's just nice to do what we know we can."
The win snaps a three-game conference losing streak for the Blue Devils and has them feeling back on track for a strong postseason, despite the loss of last year's leading scorer Bobby Nikolopoulos, who re-tore his meniscus last week and is out for the season.
"The guys have rallied this week, and I'm really impressed with the character they've shown, rallying around that all week," Harkness said. "This is really the week where I wanted us to, if we were going to turn it around and right the ship, this is the week it had to happen and I'm really pleased with what I've seen this week."
West only managed five shots in the game and is trying to regain the form that led the Falcons to five straight wins earlier this season.
"That little win streak might have got to our heads a little bit to where we came in not as aggressive as we should have been," West head coach Charlie Ochoa said. "But we're definitely working to get back on that."