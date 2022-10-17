IHSA Boys' Soccer Regionals

Class 3A Pekin Regional

Today: No. 9 Decatur Eisenhower (4-15) vs. No. 1 Minooka (10-11-1), 4 p.m. Wednesday: No. 5 Pekin (12=7) vs. No. 4 Moline (14-3-1), 4 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 3 p.m.

Postseason histories: Moline has 17 regional titles to its credit since the program debuted in 1984, and is looking to win three consecutive regional championships for the first time since pulling off a similar three-peat from 2013-15. In its 40th season, Pekin is still in search of its first regional championship. Two of Minooka's five regional titles have come in the last three postseasons, including last fall. The most recent of Eisenhower's four regional championships came in 1995.

FYI: Tri-champions of the Western Big 6 Conference with Geneseo and Quincy, the Maroons finished their regular season against Pekin last Thursday, rolling past the Dragons 8-0 at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Moline has yet to face either Eisenhower or Minooka this season. Eisenhower opened its postseason last Friday with a 6-0 shutout of 10th-seeded East Peoria.

Class 3A Joliet West Regional

Today: No. 7 United Township (8-8) vs. No. 2 Joliet West (14-5-3), 4 p.m.; No. 6 Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-12-1) vs. No. 3 Normal Community (11-7-6), 6 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 5 p.m.

Postseason histories: United Township has 10 regional championships to its credit, a run that includes the 1999 Class AA state championship; however, the Panthers have not captured a regional plaque since 2012, when they also captured the most recent of their three sectional crowns. Joliet West has won its two regional titles within the last five years, in 2017 and '19. Normal Community has the most regional titles of the four teams here with 14, with its most recent coming in 2018. Bradley-Bourbonnais won the most recent of its six regional titles in 2017, when it took third at the 3A state tournament.

FYI: United Township opened its playoff run last Friday at the Panther Pitch in Silvis, edging No. 8 Joliet Central 2-1. ... The Panthers have not faced any of the other three remaining teams this season.

Up next: The Pekin and Joliet West regional winners advance to next Tuesday's Moline Sectional semifinals and will face each other in the second semifinal game at 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Geneseo Regional

Today: No. 1 Geneseo (10-7-1) vs. No. 7 Dixon (5-13), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Rock Island (6-15) vs. No. 6 Sterling (8-14-2), 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 6 p.m.

Postseason histories: Having won just two regional titles (in 2013 and '14) prior to the 2019 season, the Maple Leafs are now shooting for a third consecutive title after bringing home hardware in '19 and '21; there was no postseason in the 2020-21 season due to a COVID-19 restricted schedule. Rock Island's lone regional championship came in 2019. Dixon has nine regional trophies to its credit, but none since 2004. Sterling won all five of its regional titles in a seven-season span from 2010-16.

FYI: Geneseo closed its regular season against Rock Island last Tuesday, prevailing 3-2 to clinch a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title with Moline and Quincy. The Maple Leafs also topped Sterling 2-1 in Big 6 play, but have yet to face Dixon this season. The Rocks also lost by one goal to Sterling, falling 2-1; like Geneseo, they have not faced Dixon this fall.

Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional

Today: No. 8 Morris (7-14-1) vs. No. 2 Orion-Sherrard (19-3-3), 4 p.m.; No. 5 Streator (14-6-1) vs. No. 4 LaSalle-Peru (12-7-2), 6 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 5 p.m.

Postseason histories: Orion-Sherrard is seeking its first regional championship, having never previously earned a plaque both as a co-op and as two separate programs. Morris has seven regional titles to its credit, but has not brought home a trophy since 2017. Like O-S United, LaSalle-Peru is also in search of its first regional title. Streator's only regional crown came in 1999, when the Bulldogs also earned a sectional championship.

FYI: Orion-Sherrard has not faced any of the other three teams here; in fact, it only has one common opponent with Morris in DePue-Hall, a team O-S United edged 1-0 in its late August season opener.

Up next: The Geneseo and LaSalle-Peru regional winners advance to next Wednesday's Washington Sectional semifinals. The winner of the LaSalle-Peru Regional meets the Peoria Notre Dame Regional champion at 5 p.m., with the Geneseo Regional champion will face the winner of the Metamora Regional at 7.