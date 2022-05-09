IHSA Class 1A Alleman Girls' Soccer Regional

FYI: Finishing the regular season with seven wins in their last eight games, the host Pioneers reached double-digit wins for the first time since back-to-back 18-win seasons in 2015 and '16, with the '15 squad finishing third at the 1A state tournament. ... Alleman has won six of its eight regional championships since 2013, a stretch that includes sectional titles in 2015 and '19. ... Last spring, the Pioneers lost 5-0 to Dunlap in the regional title game. ... The other three teams here have combined for three regional titles; Indian Creek won back-to-back plaques in 2012 and '13, Mendota won its only regional championship in 2012 and DePue-Hall seeks its first postseason hardware.