IHSA CLASS 1A ALLEMAN GIRLS' SOCCER REGIONAL
Tuesday: No. 1 Alleman (13-2-1) vs. No. 8 DePue-Hall (0-10), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Shabbona Indian Creek (7-6-1) vs. No. 7 Mendota (2-9-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 5 p.m. Note: All games will be played at Thorsen-Lucken Field on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.
FYI: Finishing the regular season with seven wins in their last eight games, the host Pioneers reached double-digit wins for the first time since back-to-back 18-win seasons in 2015 and '16, with the '15 squad finishing third at the 1A state tournament. ... Alleman has won six of its eight regional championships since 2013, a stretch that includes sectional titles in 2015 and '19. ... Last spring, the Pioneers lost 5-0 to Dunlap in the regional title game. ... The other three teams here have combined for three regional titles; Indian Creek won back-to-back plaques in 2012 and '13, Mendota won its only regional championship in 2012 and DePue-Hall seeks its first postseason hardware.
Up next: The Alleman Regional champion advances to the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional and will face the winner of the Byron Regional next Wednesday in a 5 p.m. semifinal.