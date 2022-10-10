IHSA Class 1A Boys' Soccer Regionals

IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional

Tuesday: No. 1 Mendota (16-6) vs. No. 7 Riverdale (7-13-1), 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Alleman (12-8) vs. No. 6 DePue-Hall (9-11-3), 6:30 p.m

Friday: Championship game, 6 p.m. Note: All games will be played at the Alleman Sports Complex's Greg McKenzie Field in Moline.

First-round recap: In last Friday's first-round game at Riverdale High School, the Rams got a four-goal performance from sophomore standout Aiden Sensabaugh to top Princeton and set up today's semifinal matchup with Mendota.

Postseason histories: Alleman has two previous regional championships, in 2005 and '08, both coming in Class 2A. ... Riverdale is seeking its first postseason title as is DePue-Hall. ... Mendota has captured six regional plaques, four of which have come in the last five postseasons; the Trojans finished 23-1 last fall and earned their first sectional championship.

Up next: The Alleman Regional champion advances to next Wednesday's Mendota Sectional and will face the winner of the Peoria Christian Regional in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Peoria Christian Regional

Today: No. 2 Peoria Christian (16-4-1) vs. No. 7 Glasford Illini Bluffs (7-8-4), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville (11-5-4) vs. No. 6 Kewanee (7-11-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 6:30 p.m. Note: All games will be played at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

First-round recap: In last Friday's opening-round match at Kewanee's Northeast Park, the Boilermakers rolled to a convincing 8-0 win over Peoria Manual as junior forward Cristian Cazares set a single-game school record with six goals. Senior forward Elijah Bermudez added three assists. ... Illini Bluffs opened its postseason by edging Chillicothe IVC 2-1.

Postseason histories: In the program's seventh season, Kewanee is seeking its first regional championship. By contrast, Mon-Rose has five regional-title plaques, the most recent in 2018; the Titans won their only sectional and super-sectional trophies in 2017 as they went on to finish second at the 1A state tournament. ... Illini Bluffs' lone regional title came in 2011. ... Peoria Christian has won nine regional titles and is seeking back-to-back championships; the Chargers also won back-to-back sectional titles in 2009 (finishing fourth at the 1A state tournament) and 2010 (finishing as the 1A state runner-up).

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett