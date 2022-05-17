 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IHSA Class 1A girls soccer Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional preview: Alleman vs. Byron

  • Updated
051322-qc-spt-alleman soccer-16.jpg

Alleman's Colleen Kenney (2), center. celebrates a goal during the first half of the Pioneers' Class 1A girls soccer regional final May 13 in Rock Island. Alleman beat Indian Creek 7-0 to advance to Wednesday's sectional semifinal matchup against Byron.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

IHSA Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

Wednesday: Alleman (15-2-1) vs. Byron (17-3-1), 5 p.m. Friday: Championship game at 6 p.m.

FYI: The winner of Wednesday's semifinal matchup will take on either Rockford Christian (15-1) or Princeton (17-7), who met in Tuesday's 5 p.m. semifinal matchup. ... Coming off its ninth regional title, Alleman is shooting for its second sectional championship in the last three postseasons and the third in program history; the Pioneers' first sectional-winning squad in 2015 placed third at the 1A state tournament. ... Sophomore midfielders Abby Glackin and Audrey Erickson lead the Pioneers with 13 and 11 goals, respectively; Glackin also has team highs with 10 assists and 36 points. ... Erickson has 26 points, with senior forward Regan Bowling (six goals, eight assists) adding 20 points. ... This is Byron's first regional title since winning three straight from 2016-18; the Tigers have yet to win a sectional crown.

Up next: The Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional champion advances to next Tuesday's Lisle Super-Sectional at Benedictine University and will meet the winner of the Chicago Hope Sectional.

