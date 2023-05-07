Tuesday: No. 2 Alleman (9-3-1) vs. No. 9 DePue-Hall (3-7), 4 p.m.; No. 3 Mendota (8-9-1) vs. No. 8 Princeton (3-16), 6 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Regional histories: Alleman has won regional championships in three of the last four seasons, with last year's squad also capturing the program's third sectional title; the Pioneers also won sectionals in 2015 (finishing third at state) and '19 and have racked up nine regional titles since the '02 season. ... The DePue-Hall co-op is seeking its first piece of postseason hardware. ... Mendota's lone regional crown came in 2012. ... Princeton has six regional plaques to its credit, including titles the last two seasons; the Tigers have also won four sectional titles (2006, '07, '12, '21) and reached state in 2006 and '07.

FYI: Alleman finished third in Western Big 6 play with a 5-2 conference record and is coming into the postseason with five wins and a scoreless tie with Peoria Richwoods in its last seven games. ... The Pioneers' only three losses came to Big 6 rivals Geneseo (1-0 in double overtime) and Quincy (2-1 in OT) along with Metamora (3-1). ... The Pioneers have not faced any of the other three teams at the Mendota Regional this season.

Next round: The Mendota Regional champion advances to the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional to face the winner of the Byron Regional on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett