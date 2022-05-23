IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Girls' Soccer Sectional

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Tuesday: Moline (15-5-2) vs. Normal Community (16-7-3), 5 p.m.; O'Fallon (20-1) vs. Edwardsville (13-7), 6 p.m. Note: The O'Fallon-Edwardsville semifinal game will be played at Collinsville High School.

FYI: The Maroons played spotless soccer to earn their first regional championship since 2014, first shutting out East Peoria-Tremont 13-0 and then blanking Minooka 2-0 in the title game of the United Township Regional. ... The title was only the second in the history of Moline girls' soccer, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary season this spring. The Maroons are looking for the program's first sectional championship.

Moline leaders: Senior Caroline Hazen leads the Maroons with 21 goals; only junior Kiersten Bailey — a first-year Maroon who transferred in from Class 1A Elite Eight qualifier Alleman before the season began — is in double figures with 11 goals. ... Hazen has 45 points and Bailey 26; sophomore Charlise Martel (eight goals, nine assists) is third on the team with 25 points. ... Senior Vivian Veto is second on the team with seven assists and has also scored five goals. ... Senior goalkeeper Jazmine Cunningham has seven shutouts and a 1.45 goals-against average.

