IHSA girls soccer regional outlook

Class 3A UTHS Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 Moline vs. No. 8 East Peoria, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Minooka vs. No. 5 United Township, 6 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4 p.m.

Where: United Township Soccer Complex, Silvis

FYI: Moline (13-5-2) finished second behind Quincy in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Maroons could see Minooka (8-10-1) in the regional final for a second straight year. Minooka won last year's contest, 2-1. The teams met in late March this year and tied 2-2. The Maroons are searching for their first regional title since 2014. United Township (6-10-1) is 3-1-1 since April 26.

Class 2A Geneseo Regional

Tuesday: No. 2 Peoria Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Orion-Sherrard, 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Geneseo vs. No. 5 Rock Island, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 6 p.m.

Where: Geneseo High School soccer field

FYI: Geneseo (10-5-2) is looking for the program's 12th regional crown in the past 14 years. The Maple Leafs beat Rock Island 2-1 on April 26, a match in which the Rocks had only three shots on goal. Rock Island (12-7-2) has won two straight after a four-game skid. The Rocks won a regional in 2019. Peoria Notre Dame (11-8-1) has wins over Rock Island and Geneseo this season. Orion-Sherrard (16-8) won its only regional in 2014.

