Illinois Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional
Wednesday: Shabbona Indian Creek (16-1-1) vs. Stillman Valley (15-4), 4:30 p.m.; Byron (15-5-2) vs. Alleman (11-3-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Alleman regional recap: In the title match against Mendota, the Pioneers were held scoreless in the first half, but broke through in the 68th minute on a goal by sophomore Sofia Sanchez. Seven minutes later, junior Meredith Maynard booted home what proved to be the insurance tally... Against DePue-Hall, Alleman did all of its damage in the first half with eight goals.
FYI: Alleman picked up its second consecutive regional championship plaque and its eighth in the last 10 seasons and is now looking to win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time... Byron has won all five of its regional titles in the last eight seasons and won its second in a row on its home pitch with a 6-0 shutout of Rockford Christian, but the Tigers seek their first sectional plaque... Indian Creek's 2-1 home-regional win over Oregon earned the Timberwolves their third regional crown and their first since back-to-back titles in 2013-14; they took seek their first sectional title... Stillman Valley won eight previous regional titles in a run from 2012-19 which included sectional championships in '17 and '19.
Up next: The Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional champion advances to the Lisle Super-Sectional next Tuesday at Benedictine University and will meet the winner of the Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional at 5 p.m.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett