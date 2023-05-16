Illinois Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

Alleman regional recap: In the title match against Mendota, the Pioneers were held scoreless in the first half, but broke through in the 68th minute on a goal by sophomore Sofia Sanchez. Seven minutes later, junior Meredith Maynard booted home what proved to be the insurance tally... Against DePue-Hall, Alleman did all of its damage in the first half with eight goals.

FYI: Alleman picked up its second consecutive regional championship plaque and its eighth in the last 10 seasons and is now looking to win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time... Byron has won all five of its regional titles in the last eight seasons and won its second in a row on its home pitch with a 6-0 shutout of Rockford Christian, but the Tigers seek their first sectional plaque... Indian Creek's 2-1 home-regional win over Oregon earned the Timberwolves their third regional crown and their first since back-to-back titles in 2013-14; they took seek their first sectional title... Stillman Valley won eight previous regional titles in a run from 2012-19 which included sectional championships in '17 and '19.