CLASS 3A MOLINE REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 1 Minooka (12-2-4) vs. No. 7 East Peoria (6-11-2), 4 p.m.; No. 3 Moline (7-8-1) vs. No. 6 Pekin (10-9-1), 6 p.m. Friday: Championship, 6 p.m.

FYI: Coming off a 4-3 finish and a fourth-place showing in the Western Big 6, the Maroons hope for a final two-game homestand at the Moline Soccer Bowl as they seek to defend last year's regional championship, the first for Moline since winning the program's first regional plaque in 2014... Moline did not see any of the other three teams here during the regular season.

CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY REGIONAL

Wednesday: No. 2 Normal Community (11-8-4) vs. No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower (5-16), 4:30 p.m.; No. 6 United Township (11-7) vs. No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-16), 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m.

FYI: United Township took fifth in the Western Big 6 race with a 3-4 conference mark, and will be seeing Bradley-Bourbonnais for the second this season, having prevailed 2-1 on Apr. 1... Seeking their first regional championship since 2013 and the fifth in their history, the Panthers have not seen either NCHS (a sectional finalist in '22) or Eisenhower this spring.

CLASS 2A ORION REGIONAL

Wednesday: No. 1 Peoria Notre Dame (14-3-2) vs. No. 7 Orion-Sherrard-Cambridge (17-7), 5 p.m.; No. 4 Dunlap (9-9-3) vs. No. 5 Rock Island (4-10-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

FYI: Wednesday's opening semifinal is a rematch from last year, in which the Irish rolled to an 8-0 victory over Orion-Sherrard, now known as O-S-C United with the addition of Cambridge High School to the co-op... At one point during the season, O-S-C United reeled off 13 straight wins, but dropped three of its final four contests prior to regionals... O-S-C United's only common opponent here is Rock Island; the Rocks prevailed 2-1 on Apr. 5... Finishing sixth in the Western Big 6 at 2-5, Rock Island will have a stern challenge from a Dunlap squad that reached the 2A Elite Eight last spring.

CLASS 2A PEORIA RICHWOODS REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 2 Geneseo (13-4-2) vs. No. 8 Bartonville Limestone (7-10-2), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Peoria Richwoods (18-2-2) vs. No. 6 Galesburg (8-8-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

FYI: Fresh from capturing the Western Big 6 Conference title with a 7-0 mark, the Leafs look to shake off back-to-back losses to end the regular season as they seek their first regional championship since capping a run of six straight titles and 11 titles in 12 years in 2019... Both Geneseo and Richwoods came up short in the regional finals last spring... The Leafs topped Galesburg 8-1 in Big 6 play, but have not seen the other two clubs here yet.

