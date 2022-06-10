Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Soccer Game returns to competition

After a three-year absence, the Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Soccer Game returned to the TBK Bank Sports Complex on Friday.

Both girls and boys from each side of the river had the chance to wear their high school colors one last time and compete with players they’ve gone head-to-head with over the years.

An especially strong senior class of Iowa girls won 8-0 after leading 7-0 at halftime. The Illinois side was short a player, but girls from Iowa joined the opposite side in the second half.

Rock Island’s Uda Kimba, a University of Minnesota Crookston soccer commit, hoped the game would have been more competitive, but said it was a fun experience overall.

“I wish we had more players, but we knew how strong Iowa teams are,” she said. “It was a fun last game.”

Players from Alleman, Geneseo, Moline, Rocky, and Orion-Sherrard took on girls from Assumption, Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Davenport Central, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.

Moline’s Caroline Hazen watched from the sideline as an injury precaution before heading off to the University of Northern Iowa. A 2021 PV grad, Anna Kunau, was Moline’s 11th starter.

Kimba said it was like second nature playing with new teammates because they are all talented.

“We all know the game and it was a little bit easier,” she said. “We knew where to make the runs and when to drop and when to move off the ball. It was second nature, for sure.”

Iowa State University soccer commit Avery Horner of Bettendorf scored three goals in the win. Assumption’s Jade Jackson and Morgan Jennings; Muscatine’s Sophia Thomas and Mya Jensen; and PV’s Camryn Woods also scored for the Iowa side.

“It was good to play one last game with him and with my teammates,” Horner said. “Putting our jersey on one last time and playing this game has been awesome. Just playing with all the competition from all the Q-C was super exciting. They’re all great players and they’re all good people, too, so it’s all just really fun.”

Jonathan Dreasler led the Illinois girls after stepping away from Moline to continue to raise his young family.

“This is a great thing that they put on,” Dreasler said. “Seeing the girls get to play with each other on the state side rather than against each other and see what they can do and just go out there and have fun and showcase the skill, it doesn’t get any better.”

Dreasler said it was also a unique experience watching a game with Hazen on the sideline after years of her being on the field so much.

Illinois was short on numbers after word was not gotten out early enough. Five Maroons were on vacation among the 30 invites.

Mixing the teams together in the second half was a good reminder that the exhibition was meant to be fun.

“It was great to see that, honestly,” Dreasler said. “These people that have played against each other forever and are now on the same team. And for me, being able to coach the Rocky and Alleman girls and get to know them a little bit, it was great.”

Bettendorf coach Todd Hornaday, who announced his retirement after the season, led the Iowa girls.

Hornaday said coaching the game was some icing on the cake after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs.

“It was a pleasure coaching such quality,” he said. “A lot of good players I’ve spent the last three, four years trying to figure out how we are going to beat them, and then last night I was trying to figure out what can we do to put a really good quality product on the field. It was a lot of fun today.”

