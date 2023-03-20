Alleman

Coach: Randy Bollman (10th season)

Last season’s record: 17-3-1 (reached Super-Sectional)

Top returning players: Jrs.: McKenzie Burkett, Abby Glackin, Clair Hulke, Eliza Kramer. Sophs.: Gretchen Ellis, Carson Wendt.

Worth noting: Bollman makes his return to the Alleman sideline after not coaching the team the last two years. He picked up his 100th win with the Pioneers following a 6-1 victory over Dixon to open the season. … The Pioneers are led offensively by junior Abby Glackin, who was an All-Western Big 6 Conference firs-team selection and scored a team-high 17 goals with 14 assists. … Glackin is a team captain, along with McKenzie Burkett and Eliza Kramer. ... Bollman believes the Pioneers can be very competitive in the conference and make another deep run in the postseason. Alleman reached the Elite Eight last year under coach Chad Hollmer before falling 2-1 to Lombard Montini in the Class 1A Super-Sectional round. ... Bollman led Alleman to a third-place finish in the state in 2015. Bollman’s daughter, Emily, who played soccer at Western Illinois University following a standout career at Alleman, is an assistant coach leading the JV team. “From day one of the season, the players came to training with a high level of intensity and determination,” Bollman said. “Those two things will help as we begin games and figure out positions and rotations.”

Geneseo

Coach: Harvey Morton (7th season)

Last season’s record: 11-6-2

Top returning players: Srs.: Danielle Beach, Allison Griffin, Addison Smith. Jr.: Kaitlyn Seaman. Soph.: Annie Maxwell.

Worth noting: Morton says the Leafs will be on the younger side this season, but they still return some solid starters, including Beach at forward and Smith in goal. Beach and Griffin are both signed to play soccer at Monmouth College. “We will need the younger players to step up and fill some starting roles,” Morton said. “If we can come together defensively and learn as the season progresses, we will be very competitive in the conference and our season.”

Moline

Coach: Lindsay Schilb (first season)

Last year’s record: 15-6-2 (won regional title)

Top returning players: Sr.: Kiersten Bailey. Jr.: Charlise Martel. Soph.: Hannah McNall, Mia Murphy, Emma Smith, Ava Ware.

Worth noting: Schilb has been an assistant at Moline since 2017 and filled in for a game in place of former head coach Jonathan Dreaslser last season. … She is a 1995 Moline grad who played on the Maroons’ first soccer team in 1993 under Skip Begley. … Moline won its first regional title since 2014 last season, but graduated a number of talented seniors, including leading scorer and University of Northern Iowa signee Caroline Hazen. … The Maroons are assisted by Moline grads Gio Saucedo (Class of 1997) and Jamie Althiser (2016). … Althiser is Moline’s all-time leading scorer and played at UNI. ... Schilb says filling in the holes left by graduation will be the goal early in the season. Bailey, who is committed to play college soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Martel, look to provide a solid one-two scoring punch this year. The Maroons fell to Normal West 5-1 to open the season last week.

Rock Island

Coach: Zach Vroman (first season)

Last season’s record: 12-8-1

Top returning players: Srs.: Addison Bomelyn, Denise Carr, Riley Hawotte, Kayle Rice. Jr.:, Mayani Wilondja. Soph.: Olivia Samuelson.

Worth noting: Vroman is a 1998 Rocky grad who played soccer for the Rocks and is leading his first soccer team. He takes over the program after Mike Mertel, who led the Rocks to their first regional title in 2019. … Vroman earned his first win last week with a 2-1 win at LaSalle-Peru. Vroman said the Rocks will strive to compete in every game. “Our youth may be seen as a weakness but we are athletic and driven,” Vroman said. “(We have) only four seniors on the team but they are true leaders.”

United Township

Coach: Alex Sandoval (first season)

Last season’s record: 6-11-1

Top returning players: Srs.: Sofia Camarillo, Addison Garcia, Olivia Hansen, Natalie Morrow. Jrs.: Kierstin Medinger, Nylea Cruz. Soph.: Kaylee Nelson.

Worth noting: Sandoval is leading a varsity team for the first time after 14 years of club experience. He follows his former coach, Phil Weaver, who led the Panthers since 1995. Sandoval is assisted by fellow former UT standout and boys coach, Mooch King, the team’s all-time leading scorer who helped the UT boys win the state title in 1999; Sandoval helped the team finish fourth at state his senior year in 1998. ... Sandoval earned his first win last week with a 9-0 win at Ottawa as Camarillo scored four goals. He says the team will be young but has lots of potential. “The girls have been putting in a lot of work in the offseason,” Sandoval said, “and working very hard with the new staff to help change the culture and mindset in the program.”

— Compiled by Drake Lansman