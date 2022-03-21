Illinois metro girls soccer preview capsules

Alleman: Chad Hollmer, who coaches the St. Ambrose men's soccer team, returns for a second season to coach the Pioneers, whose leading scorer Kendal Wendt and fellow first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference forward Ella DeSmet graduated with standout Kiersten Bailey transferring to Moline. The young Pioneers are off to a 2-0 start ahead of Western Big 6 Conference play with wins over Orion-Sherrard and Stillman Valley. Sophomore Abby Glackin scored two goals in each win for the Pioneers. Alleman has four seniors on the roster this year.

Geneseo: The defending Western Big 6 Conference champions return only four players with starting experience. An early challenge for the Leafs will be finding their stride on offense following the graduation of leading scorer and local Illinois Player of the Year Taylor DeSplinter, who plays for St. Ambrose. Geneseo is also replacing its back line and plugging in a new keeper, junior Addison Smith.

Moline: Once healthy, the Maroons look to be one of the best in the Big 6. Led by senior Caroline Hazen, a University of Northern Iowa commit, they are bolstered by Alleman transfer Kiersten Bailey, who brings club experience with Hazen and others and was selected by her club’s national team as a freshman. Bailey is getting past a nagging knee injury and senior defender/midfielder Elizabeth Galvin, an Eastern Illinois University commit, is also getting back to full strength after an injury last season. Sophomore forward Charlise Martel, an All-Big 6 first teamer last season, is another offensive weapon for Moline.

Rock Island: Coach Mike Mertel believes this year’s team could be the best in program history. The Rocks feature five senior returning starters, including three college commits in defender Uda Kimba (University of Minnesota-Crookston), forward Olivia Bowman (Clarke University), and Ruby Romero-Escamilla (Black Hawk College). Rocky has five other players with starting varsity experience.

The Rocks won their first regional championship in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19. Rocky ran into Peoria Notre Dame and exited in the regional semifinal last year.

The Rocks are off to a 4-1 start after going 3-0 with three shutouts to win the Byron Invitational last weekend. They opened the season with a 4-0 loss to PND.

“This core group of seniors were a part of the 2019 regional championship team and now have a great supporting cast around them. After an extremely productive off-season strength and conditioning program, they are ready for Big 6 play.”

United Township: Coach Phil Weaver’s Panthers return seven with starting experience, including three seniors. UT has experience on its back line, but will have a new keeper following the graduation of Allison Mirimanian. Weaver says it will take a collective effort in order for the team to be successful.

“I expect a lot of growing pains as newcomers adapt to the rigors and challenges of varsity soccer. There are numerous positions to fill with young and inexperienced players who will need to get up to speed from day one,” he said. “The biggest challenges will be their self-confidence and belief that they can compete and win games at this level.”

