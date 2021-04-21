Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Clark-Holke hitting big kicks in two sports

When the Geneseo soccer and football teams need a big kick, junior Hunter Clark-Holke is the one they turn to.
Whether it’s a penalty kick in crunch time on the soccer pitch, or a field goal against a powerhouse football team, Clark-Holke has proven to be Geneseo’s most reliable leg in two different sports this spring.
Clark-Holke, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, was near the center of two historic successes for the Maple Leafs last week.
Clark-Holke, Geneseo’s leading scorer in soccer, scored a penalty kick goal in a 1-1 tie at Rock Island on March 14 to help the Leafs secure their first-ever Western Big 6 soccer title. The team finished 9-1-1 and 6-0-1 after tying the defending conference champs to grab the hardware outright in the Leafs’ second year in the Big 6.
Two days later under the Friday night lights at Almquist Field once again, Clark-Holke kicked three field goals of 30-plus yards in the first half of a 23-15 win over the Rocks. It was Geneseo’s first on-the-field win over Rock Island since 1924. The Leafs earned a forfeit win over Rocky in 1940 and they would not meet again until joining the Big 6 in 2019.
Clark-Holke’s right leg made a difference in each contest.
On the soccer field, the junior led Geneseo with 15 goals (10 in conference) during this spring season shortened by the pandemic.
“He’s put a lot of work in developing his skills in the offseason,” coach Harvey Morton said. “Really strong on the ball, physical, with an ability to go inside and outside. He can play the ball out of the air, put it to feet and keep going. He’s one of the top skill players we’ve had in a while, plus he can defend.”
His ability to place the ball with pace is a skill key to scoring on penalty kicks.
As just one of three non-seniors on the Geneseo roster, Clark-Holke has taken his role as go-to striker in stride.
“He likes that challenge to take on,” Morton said, “he’s got no problem stepping up.”
Often double and triple-teamed when stretching the field, a competitive mindset and nose for handling contact is needed.
“He just possesses almost everything you need in a player up top,” Morton said.
Growing up playing soccer since age 4 or 5 with his older brother, Nate, a senior midfielder; and cousin, Ethan Holke, a senior mid/forward and St. Ambrose soccer commit, helped develop his toughness and competitive side.
“I always wanted to be just like my big brother, or a little bit better,” said Clark-Holke, who looks up to his brother as a human being as well as an athlete. “We all pushed each other as a family. … Playing against bigger guys helped challenge me.”
Morton said Clark-Holke is quiet but competitive, leading by example as a team-first guy.
In a Monday afternoon football game against Alleman this season, Clark-Holke kicked a field goal and hit all three point-after kicks before scoring a goal in a 3-0 soccer win over Sterling that night.
On the football field, he is second on the team in scoring to tailback Bruce Moore. Clark-Holke is 4 for 4 on field goals and 12 for 12 on PATs.
Despite being perfect so far in the kicking game, Clark-Holke said he felt a lot of pressure in the Rock Island football game. He says it comes down to blocking everything out and executing.
“It’s very nerve-wracking. It’s indescribable,” Clark-Holke said of the feeling lining up for a kick in his first year of varsity football. “(I just) take deep breaths and not really think about it.”
There is a pressure not to disappoint his teammates, whom he credits with getting him in good field position in order to successfully hit those kicks.
In soccer, the chemistry and experience he has playing with his brother and cousin make for a connection that often doesn’t need words.
“Sometimes we just look up at each other, we don’t have to really say anything,” he said. “We know what we’re going to do.”
Clark-Holke, who hopes to play college soccer, also competes in track to stay in shape. He was proud he could help send the senior soccer class off with its first Big 6 title.
“I’ve been playing with most of those guys since I was 12,” he said, “and it felt good that they had a good senior year.”
During the long periods of quarantine, having Nate and Ethan as training partners was a benefit. Playing in adult leagues and private practice sessions helped take his game to another level.
The work has paid off during the pressure situations when the soccer and football teams call his number for a big kick.
“It feels good that they trust me to be able to do that.”