Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Clark-Holke hitting big kicks in two sports

Morton said Clark-Holke is quiet but competitive, leading by example as a team-first guy.

In a Monday afternoon football game against Alleman this season, Clark-Holke kicked a field goal and hit all three point-after kicks before scoring a goal in a 3-0 soccer win over Sterling that night.

On the football field, he is second on the team in scoring to tailback Bruce Moore. Clark-Holke is 4 for 4 on field goals and 12 for 12 on PATs.

Despite being perfect so far in the kicking game, Clark-Holke said he felt a lot of pressure in the Rock Island football game. He says it comes down to blocking everything out and executing.

“It’s very nerve-wracking. It’s indescribable,” Clark-Holke said of the feeling lining up for a kick in his first year of varsity football. “(I just) take deep breaths and not really think about it.”

There is a pressure not to disappoint his teammates, whom he credits with getting him in good field position in order to successfully hit those kicks.

In soccer, the chemistry and experience he has playing with his brother and cousin make for a connection that often doesn’t need words.