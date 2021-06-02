ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Geneseo's DeSplinter gets her kicks scoring goals

GENESEO — Give Taylor DeSplinter a challenge and it’s a safe bet that she won’t back down from it.
The Geneseo High School soccer standout definitely showed her mettle on the prep pitches this spring when facing tough situations. Despite having to play against opponents consistently double- and even triple-teaming her, DeSplinter proved to be up to the task.
This week’s Illinois Pacesetter didn’t let many obstacles slow her down. In leading the Maple Leafs to the Western Big 6 crown in their first year of competition in a new league, DeSplinter scored a goal in all seven matches as the Leafs ran the table. In fact, she led the league with 11 goals in those seven starts.
“To be honest, I don’t really know how it happened,” she said of accomplishing such a feat with her feet. "I’ve been playing center-mid this whole (season) and I just get a really good pass and I’ve got to find the right opportunity to score ... I feel like it’s my teammates looking out for me and making sure I’m that leader on the team. I couldn’t have done it without those assists and my teammates.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton sees another reason for DeSplinter's success that has landed her a spot in the St. Ambrose University program come this fall.
“She’s always been that person who never gives up,” he said of her steely resolve. “Whether it’s early or late in a game, she’s always going to be trying to be that persistent person up top. If she gets an opportunity — whether she completes it or not — she’s going to take that ball and do whatever she can. She has a consistency that you don’t always see in players. Some will go hard a few plays and then give up on a few plays. She’s not one to do that. She is going to stay on all the time that she is in there. She just has that competitive drive to come out on top.”
Which is one of the reasons she was moved from a pure scoring position at forward to center-mid where she is responsible for covering both ends of the pitch.
DeSplinter said that she doesn’t mind needing to be the Energizer Bunny. In fact, she said that she enjoys doing that and putting her athleticism on display, especially when teams focus on trying to shut her down.
“I used to play more forward, but I like the center-mid idea of giving through balls to my teammates, anything where they can have the chance to do something, too,” said DeSplinter, a four-year volleyball player who also played basketball as a freshman and sophomore before focusing on soccer. “I feel like I move off the ball well and I see things differently than some people, so I like being in that position.”
Morton feels as if playing center-mid caters to all of DeSplinter’s attributes that contribute to her success — 21 goals and seven assists so far this season for the 13-2 Maple Leafs heading into Friday's regional title match — and power the team as part of a talented senior class.
“She’s solid on the ball with her touches,” he said. “She has a fantastic strike, she can hit the ball from distance. … She’s strong, physically, as a person as well, body-type strong, and is not someone you are going to push off the ball easily.
“She has that experience to push through a double-team. She’s been double-teamed and tripled-teamed quite a few times in conference play this year just because they know she is one of our go-to gals up top. … She’s determined and it takes a lot to stop her.”
And DeSplinter doesn’t mind getting all the attention. In fact, she relishes that because that plays into another of her strengths which she puts to good use while finding finding a nice perspective of the adversity she faced.
“It was hard," she said of being a main focus of other teams' defense. "But that just means there was an open teammate that I had confidence they could do things,” said DeSplinter. “When two people were on me, someone else is open so they can show up and make those plays that I would have done. … It made things frustrating on my part, but it made it easier for my teammates. And if that’s what I have to do to be a team player, it works.”
That mentality will also work well for her in the future, both on and off the pitch. At Ambrose, DeSplinter plans on majoring in nursing and hopes to eventually work in obstetrics and delivery.
How appropriate since the young soccer standout is so adept at helping her teammates deliver victories for the league champion Geneseo program.