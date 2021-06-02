ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Geneseo's DeSplinter gets her kicks scoring goals

GENESEO — Give Taylor DeSplinter a challenge and it’s a safe bet that she won’t back down from it.

The Geneseo High School soccer standout definitely showed her mettle on the prep pitches this spring when facing tough situations. Despite having to play against opponents consistently double- and even triple-teaming her, DeSplinter proved to be up to the task.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter didn’t let many obstacles slow her down. In leading the Maple Leafs to the Western Big 6 crown in their first year of competition in a new league, DeSplinter scored a goal in all seven matches as the Leafs ran the table. In fact, she led the league with 11 goals in those seven starts.

“To be honest, I don’t really know how it happened,” she said of accomplishing such a feat with her feet. "I’ve been playing center-mid this whole (season) and I just get a really good pass and I’ve got to find the right opportunity to score ... I feel like it’s my teammates looking out for me and making sure I’m that leader on the team. I couldn’t have done it without those assists and my teammates.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton sees another reason for DeSplinter's success that has landed her a spot in the St. Ambrose University program come this fall.