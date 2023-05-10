Geneseo High School soccer player Katlyn Seaman knew this season would provide a big opportunity for her as she headed into her junior year.

Stepping into an even bigger role in the offense, she has seized hold of the opportunity and the team has been better for it.

Seaman, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, is having a breakout season for the Western Big 6 Conference champions.

Seaman led the Big 6 with 13 goals in league play to help the Leafs finish a perfect 7-0 in the conference for the second time in three years.

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said her sophomore year was a learning experience as she figured things out and played different positions.

This year, she and senior forward Danielle Beach have been a productive duo up top.

Morton said putting in the extra work has paid off for Seaman.

“She’s gotten more opportunities than she did last year,” Morton said. “She’s made the most of it. Good finisher, good PK shooter, attacks well.”

Taking advantage of Beach’s ability to pass as well as shoot, she is finishing the looks she gets.

“Katlyn is pretty smart and she knows where she needs to be up top and has a good nose for the ball,” Morton said. “This year has been big for her just being a competitor.”

In Geneseo’s biggest conference win of the year, Seaman’s PK goal made the difference in a 1-0 win over Quincy. It was the only conference game the Blue Devils lost. She also scored four times in a win over Rock Island.

Seaman hopes to play soccer in college, so her junior season would be big for her recruiting. She has continued to put together highlights on a team that is led by its seniors.

“Putting in a lot of touches outside the soccer season helped me up my skill level,” she said. “I wanted to become a leader on my team.”

Morton said Seaman has been “strong minded” on the field and determined. A year-round athlete that also played basketball and ran cross country, she’s always staying competitive.

“She wants to win,” Morton said. “She’s a good teammate and she’s competitive and she’s not going to give up. I think that comes from other sports and being the best you can be. Fortunate to have somebody that wants to work that hard.”

Morton added she is also very coachable. Seaman has also soaked up knowledge from Beach, signed to play basketball and soccer at Monmouth College, on and off the field.

“I always had a lot to learn from her personally or emotion-wise or playing on the field,” Seaman said of Beach. “She was a great role model, especially my sophomore year. It was great to look up to her.”

The increased production has benefitted the whole Geneseo offense. The Maple Leafs are 13-3-2 and have played a rigorous schedule. They made a trip to the Urbana Tournament and went across the river to face three of the top teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in North Scott, Pleasant Valley, and Bettendorf (on Friday).

Seaman and Beach have each led the offense with 19 goals apiece on the season.

Geneseo is led by its seniors, but Seaman is ready to take on that role when needed.

“Knowing that I want to work hard and become a key player for my team, I want to be able to lead my teammates in every game we go into,” she said. “Danielle and I are always working together in practice and how we can benefit best.”

The Leafs open postseason play as a No. 2 seed next Tuesday against Bartonville Limestone. Morton, which Geneseo tied with 2-2 in April, is the No. 1 seed in their regional.

An improved Geneseo team with Seaman breaking out on offense will look to get back to its regional-winning ways after falling to Peoria Notre Dame in last year’s regional final.

“We just want to focus on taking one game at a time,” she said. “Expect a great game and play to our highest potential.”