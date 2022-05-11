Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Hazen driven by relentless work ethic, competitive drive

Moline High School soccer player Caroline Hazen made a list of goals as a freshman that she wanted to accomplish as a senior.

She’s achieved nearly all of them and more.

Playing varsity soccer and basketball as a senior and earning recognition as an Illinois Pacesetter were among the goals she has crossed off the list.

Hazen has even accomplished goals she did not even set, like becoming the first female football player as Moline’s kicker. It led to more girls joining the team, something she didn't envision until coach Mike Morrissey floated the idea to kick.

The three-sport standout has been driven to accomplish her goals by a relentless work ethic and competitive drive.

Her experience as the varsity football team’s starting kicker has helped her learn to keep a cool head and stay positive. Starting on the varsity basketball team has taught her to stay aggressive and never give up.

All of her athletic experience is beneficial to each sport in some way, but her primary love is soccer. She has scored 60 goals in 62 career games, coming on as a freshman and working her way to a team captain ahead of schedule as a junior. She’s signed to play soccer at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Maroons (13-4-2) finished second in the Western Big 6 Conference this season, losing to undefeated Big 6 champion Quincy in the second game on the schedule.

No matter the sport, Hazen treats every practice and game as a challenge.

“I’m just a very competitive person," she said. "My teammates probably get frustrated with me at practice because in everything I try to go 100%.

“I want to win, I want to be the best in every practice and every game.”

Hazen quickly evolved from looking up to her older Moline soccer teammates such as Karima Rangel and Allie Van to now leading the team and setting an example herself.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said Hazen’s work ethic and preparation are among the things that stand out.

“She makes sure she is in peak physical shape,” Drealser said. “Eating the right things, controlling diet. She always has a gallon of water with her almost at all times.”

Her level of dedication is something that has helped her perform at a level that’s come to be expected on a daily basis.

The pressure has not gotten to her.

She might not be the biggest player on the field, but Dreasler said her fitness and willingness to push through what is in front of her help set her apart.

“She gets the results she gets because she works hard day in and day out,” he said. “She’s got a knack for doing something cutting edge.”

When she went out for football her sophomore year, it didn’t take long until other girls from soccer joined in kicking.

Hazen’s “team-first” attitude also stands out for Dreasler. He said she quickly grew into a leadership role on the team.

“She will tell you this is not something she does alone,” he said. "It’s only possible with the teammates she has around her.”

Involved in high school sports year-round, plus club soccer, has taken a team effort, which includes her family.

Part of her competitiveness comes from her parents, Mike and Katie Hazen, who were both standout athletes and 1993 Moline grads. Mike went on to play football at Truman State and Katie (Ballman) played softball at Northwestern.

“At one point my freshman year, my dad was driving me to Des Moines three times a week for soccer practice,” she said. “I don’t think they’ve missed any of my games. They have been consistently pushing me and reminding me of the sacrifices I have to make.

“It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication, so I’m very grateful to have them in my life through all of this.”

Had the 2020 soccer season not been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hazen likely could have challenged Moline’s career scoring record of 89 goals held by Jamie Althiser, who also went on to play soccer at UNI. Hazen has scored around 20 goals in each season.

“She’s a kid you just enjoy coaching and just enjoy watching playing the game,” Dreasler said. “You enjoy seeing her make the teammates around her better and show them that not only she, but they, can do things that they never thought were possible.

“They’re being asked by me and by others to do things they’ve never done before.”

Moline hopes to earn its first regional title since 2014 once the Class 3A postseason begins next week. The Maroons are a No. 2 seed, their highest seeding since 2015.

Hazen credits her parents, teammates, coaches and the community for all playing a role in her success in athletics.

“It’s not just the people in my sports, but it’s people in the high school and community, asking me how a game went,” she said. “It really makes you more motivated because everybody in Moline is so supportive and really cares about all the sports in the school.”

If she had to give one piece of advice, it’s simply giving your all.

“Even if people say you might be a try-hard or whatever little comments, just give everything 100%,” she said. “It might not seem like it when you’re younger at the time, but everything I did my freshman year paid off in my senior year and I’m so grateful for my younger self and the sacrifice I put in to get to where I am now.”

A regional soccer title is still one thing she hopes to cross off her list of goals, but that goal certainly won’t be her last.

“I’m definitely happy,” she said, “but I know there’s still a lot more I can do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.