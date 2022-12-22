Increased workload leads O-S United's Cline to step aside

Rick Cline knew that taking the reins of the Orion High School girls' basketball program would significantly increase his coaching workload.

Ultimately, Cline came to the decision that a year-round workload would not be the easiest to handle, and that something had to give.

With his Orion-Sherrard boys' soccer club coming off the best season in its history, Cline felt the time was right to step aside and end a 17-year tenure in which he compiled a 216-137-33 record.

O-S United went 21-4-3 this past fall to set a single-season victory record. Most importantly, it finally achieved a postseason breakthrough by winning an IHSA Class 2A regional championship, the program's first piece of postseason hardware.

"We've been so very close so many times before," Cline said, "holding leads in regional championships, but not being able to cross the finish line. These guys were able to get it done this year."

As for his decision to step down as boys' soccer coach — he will continue with the O-S United girls' squad — Cline came right to the point.

"To be honest, it comes as a natural consequence of picking up the girls' basketball gig," he said. "I've done all three sports several times, but it comes at a cost. It's fun to follow your heart and do what you're passionate about, but it takes a lot of energy that I'm not sure I have in the tank anymore.

"Three seasons over 12 months, and the off-seasons have gotten incredibly complicated as a coach. I've had a fun time working with the boys' program, but for so many reasons, the timing is right and it's the right thing to do."

Cline is just the second coach in the history of Orion soccer — Jens Rehder coached the Chargers from 1987 to 2005 — and the only coach the Orion-Sherrard co-op has had, as that arrangement began in '06 when he took the head coaching reins.

He'll begin his 18th season with the girls program this upcoming spring. He also plans to keep his finger on the pulse of the boys' program as well.

"I still hope to keep my hand in to some degree," Cline said. "We've got a good youth program established here, and I've always enjoyed working with kids of all ages."

Currently, he is enjoying his first season at the helm of the Orion girls' basketball squad, which is off to a 7-5 start.

"I am so elated," he said. "This is a fresh start for the program. We've got five wonderful seniors, and we asked them, what do you want the culture to be? Talking about it is the easy part. They've all contributed to it and lived it every day at practice and in games."