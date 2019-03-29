Five storylines
Balance of power
Bettendorf rolled through the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 2016 and 2017, but the Bulldogs were tested last year, including suffering a loss to Pleasant Valley that helped the Spartans earn a share of the title.
PV was stopped from winning the title outright by a loss to Davenport Central, which finished tied with Muscatine for third.
The Spartans return leading scorer Isaac Ward, a Northern Michigan commit who scored nine goals last season, while the Blue Devils return Bobby Nikolopoulos and Luke Hummel, who combined for 22 goals last year.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs graduated 11 seniors from last year, leaving open the possibility that the MAC race could be even more balanced this season.
State representatives
After a four-year drought for the MAC in the boys state tournament, Bettendorf and Assumption have reached Des Moines in consecutive years, with Bettendorf finishing second in 3A and Assumption falling in the 1A quarterfinals last season.
Both teams are ranked second in their respective classes to open the season, but there are other teams looking to earn a state berth.
Pleasant Valley is ranked 10th to start the season, still looking for a trip to state that has so far eluded the Spartans. Davenport Central is also receiving votes in the preseason poll, and the MAC again looks capable of sending multiple teams to state.
Rising programs
Davenport West had a strong 2018 season, increasing its win total by five, finishing 8-10 and winning a substate quarterfinal. The Falcons graduated just two seniors from that team and return leading scorer Huy Tran, who scored six goals last year as a junior.
The Falcons look to take another step under new head coach Charlie Ochoa, who takes over the program after serving one year as an assistant. Before coaching at West, Ochoa spent five years as an assistant coach at Assumption and played at Muscatine High School.
North Scott also looks for improvement in Troy Bendickson's second year as head coach after finishing 6-12 last year.
Old face, new place
Ochoa isn't the only new coach in the MAC as David Gamble has taken the reins at Davenport North, coming over after serving as an assistant at Bettendorf since 2010.
It's not the first time Gamble has been at the helm in the MAC, previously coaching at Davenport Central, guiding the Blue Devils to their only state tournament trip in 2009.
The Wildcats return their top three goal scorers from last year's team and will look to build on a 3-11 season. Gamble's tenure is already off to a good start as the Wildcats beat Dubuque Hempstead 2-0 in Thursday's season opener.
Area outlook
Central DeWitt opens the season ranked 14th in Class 2A while West Liberty is tied for 16th in Class 1A.
The Sabers, who made the state tournament in 2014 and 2015, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the substate final last year 3-2 in penalty kicks and finished 12-6. DeWitt will have to replace Jesper Andreassen and Brett Baxter, who combined for 30 of the team's 50 goals, but does return Henry Bloom, who allowed 14 goals last year as a freshman.
West Liberty, which qualified for state in 2016, went 7-11 last year but was very young, returning leading scorers Gabe Seele and Caleb Jimenez, who were a sophomore and freshman respectively last year.
Bellevue Marquette (8-6 last year) and Columbus Junction (8-8) are two other teams that could make some noise this season.
Key dates
April 1 — Bettendorf at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
April 4 — Assumption at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
April 7 — Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 — Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
May 25 — Substate finals (all classes)
May 30-June 1 — State tournament at Des Moines
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf