Iowa girls state soccer capsules

Class 1A
Assumption (14-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (10-7)
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m., Field 9
Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Nevada (13-5) or Dubuque Wahlert (11-6)
Corner kicks: Top-ranked Assumption is seeking a fifth consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 state tournaments contested. The Knights haven't allowed a goal in their last 10 postseason matches dating back to 2018. Jade Jackson and Sam Scodeller have combined for 51 of the Knights' 95 goals this spring. ... Heelan started the season 2-6 but has won eight of its last nine. Senior Ellie Gengler paces the Crusaders with 10 goals.
Class 2A
North Scott (13-5) vs. Norwalk (15-2)
When: Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., Field 7
Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to semifinal at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday against Lewis Central (17-2) or Dallas Center-Grimes (13-5)
Corner kicks: Sixth-ranked North Scott, making its first state trip since 2017, has won seven in a row since back-to-back losses to Pleasant Valley and Assumption. Coach Dion Ayers' team has yielded just one goal during that span. Sophomore Kendall Knisley has accounted for 20 of the team's 53 goals. ... Third-ranked Norwalk lost to a pair of top-10 3A teams during the year in No. 1 WDM Valley (3-0) and No. 10 Ames (1-0). The Warriors are led by junior Jojo Bice (22 goals, 11 assists).
Class 3A
Muscatine (15-3) vs. WDM Valley (18-1)
When: Tuesday, 3 p.m., Field 9
Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday against West Des Moines Dowling (15-3) or Ankeny Centennial (17-2)
Corner kicks: Ranked 11th and seeded eighth, Muscatine is making its first state appearance in 14 years. The Muskies have three players with at least 19 goals this season — Mya Jansen (20), Sophia Thomas (19) and Meredith Connor (19), all juniors. Muscatine has scored at least three goals in each of its 15 wins this season. It was shutout by PV and Assumption. ... Top seed Valley has given up just seven goals in 19 matches. Anna Van Wyngarden leads the Tigers with 28 goals.
Pleasant Valley (17-2) vs. Ankeny (12-4)
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Field 6
Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday against Waukee (14-3) or Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (16-3)
Corner kicks: This is a rematch of an April 17 game at the Bettendorf Invitational. PV received an overtime goal from Camryn Woods to win that match 1-0. The second-seeded Spartans are riding a seven-match win streak and haven't surrendered a goal since May 1. Freshman Morgan Russmann leads Ed Knupp's team with 21 goals. ... Ankeny senior Rachel Christmann has a team-high 14 goals and 11 assists. The Hawks haven't stumbled since a penalty kick setback to Johnston on May 7.