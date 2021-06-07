Iowa girls state soccer capsules

Class 3A

Muscatine (15-3) vs. WDM Valley (18-1)

Corner kicks: Ranked 11th and seeded eighth, Muscatine is making its first state appearance in 14 years. The Muskies have three players with at least 19 goals this season — Mya Jansen (20), Sophia Thomas (19) and Meredith Connor (19), all juniors. Muscatine has scored at least three goals in each of its 15 wins this season. It was shutout by PV and Assumption. ... Top seed Valley has given up just seven goals in 19 matches. Anna Van Wyngarden leads the Tigers with 28 goals.