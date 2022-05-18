Iowa Pacesetter: Davenport Central's Hummel hits right notes on, off soccer pitch

With 72 goals to his name, Nathan Hummel has left his mark on the Davenport Central High School boys soccer program.

But his impact goes far beyond what he has done athletically for the Blue Devils.

He serves as a ball boy for junior varsity games. He volunteers as a mentor for the Davenport Elementary School Mentoring Program and has participated in church youth group mission trips. And he is a classically-trained pianist, having played since he was 5.

"My parents wanted me to be a balanced, all-around kid and that's exactly what I did," the Central senior said. "I wanted to do everything, keep myself busy."

With his graduation scheduled for June 5, this week's Iowa Pacesetter is preparing to make the most of his final weeks in high school.

Hummel has paced the MAC in scoring each of the past two seasons, tallying 32 goals this season as the Blue Devils enter postseason play Thursday at home against Dubuque Senior.

"My honest goal was to get 20 goals by my senior year," Hummel said. "I've exceeded my expectations so it's been one helluva run."

Hummel has always had a nose for the goal since first picking up the sport when he was 5 in YMCA leagues. He has played club soccer for the Bettendorf Soccer Association and the Olympic Development Program, as well as recently with Sporting Iowa East.

In his freshman year, Hummel scored 13 goals and added six assists, but then lost out on his sophomore year due to COVID-19. Central coach Franco Munoz also lost out on his first year of coaching the Blue Devils that season and had to wait a year to see Hummel in action, though he had a good sense of the type of player he wouldd be inheriting.

"If you’re in the soccer community, you knew of Nathan, but they didn’t tell me everything," Munoz said. "He has speed, he has touch and when he came here, I made him more of a distributor."

The work on his passing has paid off. In his junior year, Hummel scored 27 goals and added 10 assists, and this year, along with his 32 goals, also leads the MAC with 11 assists. His 32 goals this year is tied for second in Class 3A.

"Those numbers, for a high school kid, they're PlayStation numbers, and the goals he's scoring are PlayStation goals," said Munoz, who has been coaching for more than 20 years, including at the club and collegiate levels. "He probably has the best shot I’ve ever seen from any of the players. He just has a bullet and if you have someone who can score, that's a luxury at any level."

Often man-marked and double-teamed throughout games, Hummel has still found ways to score. He benefited from his time on the football field for the Blue Devils, where he was a standout running back, rushing for 964 yards and a 6.9 yards per-carry average in his senior year. He also scored 15 touchdowns, tied for fifth among running backs in Class 5A. As the focal point on the football field, Hummel quickly learned not to shy away from contact, and that has helped him grow on the soccer pitch.

"It just helped me get through adversity. I was getting targeted on the football field, too, and I was like, this is what it's going to be like during soccer," Hummel said. "If I'm getting targeted during football, I'm going to get killed in soccer. ... Sports that are so different can really give you the same opportunities."

Hummel has also used this year to take the younger players under his wing, teaching freshmen players, including Isaiah Guyton, the ropes so they're ready to step into a bigger role once he's gone.

"They're only 15 years old and they've embraced playing against these bigger guys and I'm just along for the ride. I know they have the skills, they just have to believe they can do it," Hummel said. "There was somebody before me that was scoring all the goals, there was somebody before him and I know somebody will step up after me."

Once Hummel graduates, he will head to the University of Iowa, where he will focus on being a student, undecided on a major but leaning toward possibly earning a business degree.

Along with preparing for his final games as a Blue Devil, he is also preparing to turn the page on many of his other extra-curriculars. His final piano recital is Sunday, where he will be playing works such as "Milonga del Angel" by Astor Piazzolla as well as music from Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert.

"I've learned to like it a lot more and I've learned to appreciate it a lot more as I've matured," Hummel said of his piano work. "I'm done with so much of the activities I've been doing all my life and I've just learned to appreciate things so much more, especially piano. I'll be playing and I'm just like, this is so beautiful, why have I not realized?"

With the knowledge that his high-school experience is winding down, Hummel has just one objective entering postseason play.

"Win," he said. "We have some hard teams in our bracket, it's hard to get out of substate so we're going to have to dig deep and upset some people. That's what's exciting, being the underdog."

