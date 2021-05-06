Iowa Pacesetter: Green moves up top, flourishes for Wildcats

Rucker was bothered by back troubles his freshman season and the Wildcats also had another capable goal scorer in Kyp Ridenhour.

After starting this season with Rucker at the top, Gamble and his staff made the switch before the Burlington match.

Less than a minute into it, Green missed a fastbreak opportunity and then rifled another attempt over the goal.

"I looked at my assistant and said, 'Well, maybe we should put George back up there,'" Gamble said. "He said, 'No, give it time. He'll get one.'"

One goal turned into two and two eventually became three. Since then, he hasn't slowed down.

"He's starting to get that confidence back that he had his freshman year," Gamble said.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and around 145 pounds, Green is among the few in Gamble’s program who has an extensive soccer background.

The challenge for Green has been trying to get others up to his level.

“I’ve definitely grown in leadership, how to lead a team, how to take players that haven’t played soccer before and turn them into good players,” Green said. “Some of these guys have only been playing for a year or not even that much.