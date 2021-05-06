Iowa Pacesetter: Green moves up top, flourishes for Wildcats

Midfielder is Chase Green’s natural position on a soccer field. It is where he has flourished on the club scene. It is where he accumulated a school-record 15 assists in his freshman season for the Davenport North High School team.
But in the early stages of this spring, the Wildcats had difficulty scoring goals.
They lost in a shootout to Davenport Assumption. They fell in overtime to Davenport Central. They were shutout against North Scott. They out-shot Bettendorf by a considerable margin but stumbled 4-1.
It prompted head coach David Gamble and his staff to make a change, moving Green from the midfield to the top of North’s attack.
“I was a little scared putting him up top because I was afraid he wouldn’t touch the ball as much,” Gamble said.
The opposite has happened.
Prior to Thursday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match against Pleasant Valley, Green had exploded for 11 goals and five assists in the last four outings.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter had two goals and three assists against Burlington. He had a hat trick versus Central DeWitt. He had a career-high four goals against Dubuque Hempstead. He scored twice Monday night in a loss to Class 1A second-ranked Iowa City Regina.
"Once you get things clicking, the goal does seem bigger and you do seem unstoppable," Green said. “It gets my confidence going that I can score inside the box, outside the box or anywhere on the field.”
Green, a junior, dabbles with other sports — football, basketball and baseball. Soccer, though, is his overriding passion.
From starting as a 5-year-old in Davenport Dads Club to playing with FC America and now North, Green is immersed into the sport.
“It is my escape from reality,” Green said. “It is what I love to do.
“Soccer is a beautiful game, something that makes me happy every single time I’m on the field.”
Success has come with that happiness.
Green leads the MAC in goals with 14. He has registered 21 goals and 20 assists in less than two years of varsity soccer (sophomore season canceled because of COVID-19).
“Chase is not the fastest kid in the MAC, but he plays as fast as anybody,” Gamble said. “He uses his body really well to get around defenders. His soccer IQ is up near the top in the state.”
The lost season prevented Gamble from seeing how Green and fellow junior George Rucker (10 goals) meshed together on the field.
Rucker was bothered by back troubles his freshman season and the Wildcats also had another capable goal scorer in Kyp Ridenhour.
After starting this season with Rucker at the top, Gamble and his staff made the switch before the Burlington match.
Less than a minute into it, Green missed a fastbreak opportunity and then rifled another attempt over the goal.
"I looked at my assistant and said, 'Well, maybe we should put George back up there,'" Gamble said. "He said, 'No, give it time. He'll get one.'"
One goal turned into two and two eventually became three. Since then, he hasn't slowed down.
"He's starting to get that confidence back that he had his freshman year," Gamble said.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and around 145 pounds, Green is among the few in Gamble’s program who has an extensive soccer background.
The challenge for Green has been trying to get others up to his level.
“I’ve definitely grown in leadership, how to lead a team, how to take players that haven’t played soccer before and turn them into good players,” Green said. “Some of these guys have only been playing for a year or not even that much.
"You can’t just leave them because nobody can do it by themselves. It doesn’t matter how many goals you score in a game, you’re not going to win if you don’t have a team. My top priority is getting my teammates involved.”
Green frequently calls or sends Gamble a text message asking questions or pointing out little intricacies he sees while watching film.
"Our first- and second-year players, they are looking to him as that leader and coach on the field," Gamble said.
His technical skills, speed and IQ are the strengths of his game. Still, Green isn't afraid to put his body on the line.
"Something I've really started to focus on is taking my physicality to the next level," Green said. "I'd like to have a couple more inches or better genetics, but sometimes you've got to be physical and go beat somebody to a ball."
College soccer is in his future plans.
First, Green wants North to continue building its program. The Wildcats won 13 matches in his freshman season and are hovering around .500 this season.
Gamble has a nice foundation returning next season with Green, Rucker, Kyle Bitterman, Peter Phan and Will Knight.
"Chase is going to be a marked man next year," Gamble said. "He loves people knowing his name.
"Sometimes, that confidence is higher than the execution. But as he keeps playing, that's going to catch up, and I'm scared for who has to play against him when that happens."