Iowa Pacesetter: Knepper playing with fearless attitude for Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Natalie Knepper tries to play the game with a fearless attitude.

It's something the North Scott goalkeeper has worked hard to cultivate.

"I've spent a lot of years of teaching myself to be more confident in myself and be more brave," Knepper said. "Just know I’m going to get hit, I’m going to get hurt, and that’s just what happens as a goalie."

Knepper's attitude is paying off as the junior has grabbed the starting job this season and quickly settled in. She's made 54 saves through four games, including 12 and a game-deciding stop in a penalty kick win over Bettendorf last week.

"I haven’t been shocked because we’ve played four very good teams, but I’m surprised with how good I’ve been doing and I think I’ve improved since last season," said Knepper, who has allowed six goals this season. "I’m playing to play to the best of my ability and that’s what I tell myself every single game."

After losses to Geneseo and Moline to start the year, the Lancers got in the win column last week with the victory over Bettendorf.

Knepper's play in the first 100 minutes was a large factor in that, and though she allowed nine goals in penalty kicks, she made the key save when it mattered most, setting up the game-winning kick on the other end.

"It was very nerve-wracking and I knew that was going to make or break the game," Knepper said of the shootout. "I knew that I was late on all the other nine, and I was getting my fingers on it, it was just never enough and that one, I knew I just needed to go sooner."

Now, Knepper is trying to take the confidence gained from that win into the rest of the season. Though she allowed two goals in a loss to Muscatine earlier this week, one goal came off a rebound, and the other was a shot from far out wide that sailed off the far post and into the net. She finished that game with 13 saves.

"I was curious to see how she was going to respond against Muscatine. You come from a high, what happens?" North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. "And her game was another rock, solid game. These last two games have been some of the best goalkeeper play I have had here in a long time."

Knepper started playing soccer in fifth grade, her first position back on defense. After suffering a foot injury but still wanting to play, Knepper made the switch to keeper and hasn't looked back.

"I think I just really wanted to play and since I was out for so long, it became my spot on the team and I knew that’s what they needed me for and I stuck with it and started taking lessons," Knepper said.

After her freshman season was nixed due to COVID-19, Knepper saw a good deal of playing time as a sophomore. Paige Westlin started 18 games, but Knepper saw 360 minutes of action spread among nine games, and they weren't just minutes spent in mop-up duty.

"I’m a firm believer that, especially younger players, if they’re going to be dressing varsity, then they’re going to get some minutes," Ayers said. "Otherwise, if they’re dressing varsity and not playing, they’re not going to improve.

"You don’t improve by sitting on the bench."

Knepper allowed only three goals last year, stopping 44 shots, and more importantly, gaining the confidence to step into the starting role this season.

"It meant so much to me because this year, I knew what it was like to play in a varsity game," Knepper said. "I still get nervous, but I knew what I was doing, I knew all the players and I knew how the team played and that helped a lot."

And her commitment level is through the roof. She plays soccer year-round, including playing indoor soccer while also a member of the girls basketball team. The Lancers also added a goalkeeper coach in Javier Sanchez this year, and the combination of all those factors is paying off.

"You can see, some of the saves that she's made this year, just the proper technique, pushing balls over the goal instead of slapping at them, it's helped her tremendously," Ayers said. "I think her technical ability is going through Javy and getting that specialized training every day but I also think the confidence and the team believing in her, is all that offseason stuff, all that fall and winter stuff.

"Just being out there every day and committing every day, that says a lot."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.