Iowa Pacesetter: Russmann at center of PV's success

“She has kind of been at the center of everything we’ve done,” Knupp said. “She’s been that person with a really high work rate, but she also is super positive and has an attitude that brings everybody forward.”

Knupp said the team has learned to play off each better this season. Early in Isabel's career, teammates would watch her run up and down the field.

"Now, we're going with her," Knupp said. "It makes a big difference when you don't stand and watch somebody shield the ball and possess it. It is allowing everyone else to make opportunities for themselves."

Isabel admits her passion for the game has intensified since last spring was a lost season. Her bond has become tighter with Morgan, too.

Three grade levels apart, Isabel and Morgan weren't on the same soccer field too much growing up. The quarantine period brought them together.

Morgan refers to Isabel as her "taxi girl," driving her to practices, matches and to hang out with friends.