Iowa Pacesetter: Russmann at center of PV's success

Midfielders are the heart, brains and lungs of a soccer team. They are a crucial piece to having a smooth transition from defense to offense, establishing the tempo and vital for retaining possession.
Isabel Russmann is the pulse of Pleasant Valley High School’s girls soccer squad.
She might not strike fear into opponents with her 5-foot-3 frame, but her athleticism, determination and technical skills have powered the Spartans to a 5-0 start this spring.
“You can underestimate her because of the size,” PV coach Ed Knupp said, “but nobody has more fight than she does. It is a competitive spirit that everybody sees.”
Whether it is roaming from sideline to sideline or from one 18-yard box to the other, Russmann has had her fingerprints all over the Spartans’ success since late in her freshman campaign.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter scored two goals in a comeback win over Ankeny Centennial last Saturday. She had two goals on the same day in a victory over Waukee, the 2019 state runner-up. She also found the back of the net in Monday night’s 2-0 win over perennial power Davenport Assumption.
“She is very little, but she is probably the most aggressive person on the field,” said Morgan Russmann, her younger sister and PV’s leading scorer. “She’s always winning tackles in the middle and is an awesome distributor.
“She can basically do it all.”
Isabel thrives on the competition.
"I love to win and hate to lose," she said. "The aggression part makes soccer fun as well. It is fun to get into it on the field."
Soccer is a way of life in the Russmann household.
Their mother, Deandrea, was a soccer standout at PV in the early 1990s. She instilled the sport in her four children (three daughters and one son) at an early age.
“My elementary teachers would always say, ‘Your mom was really good,’” Isabel said. “I’d be like, ‘That’s what I’ve been hearing.’ My mom loved it, and I want to follow in her footsteps.”
Weekends are often filled with club tournaments. When they are at home, there is a high probability a soccer match is on the television screen.
“It is soccer, soccer, soccer in our house,” Isabel said. “We have cleats and shin guards all over the house. It gets a little stinky sometimes.”
Isabel made her presence felt on PV’s varsity squad late in her freshman season. In a state tournament match against Waukee, she helped set up a goal for the Spartans.
She earned all-conference and all-state honors as a sophomore. Knupp said Isabel was the one to help hold the group together when last season was nixed because of COVID-19.
“She has kind of been at the center of everything we’ve done,” Knupp said. “She’s been that person with a really high work rate, but she also is super positive and has an attitude that brings everybody forward.”
Knupp said the team has learned to play off each better this season. Early in Isabel's career, teammates would watch her run up and down the field.
"Now, we're going with her," Knupp said. "It makes a big difference when you don't stand and watch somebody shield the ball and possess it. It is allowing everyone else to make opportunities for themselves."
Isabel admits her passion for the game has intensified since last spring was a lost season. Her bond has become tighter with Morgan, too.
Three grade levels apart, Isabel and Morgan weren't on the same soccer field too much growing up. The quarantine period brought them together.
Morgan refers to Isabel as her "taxi girl," driving her to practices, matches and to hang out with friends.
“When you’re locked into your house for months and months, there is not much you can do,” Isabel said. “I was super upset about the season being canceled, but it sparked a little fire in me. I wasn’t going to let this stop me, and it made me want to come out here and play more and play harder.
"Playing with my sister has helped pushed me as well."
Others in the program have followed Isabel's lead. She is one of the team captains, a responsibility she doesn't take lightly.
"You set the tone for everything," she said. "I want to get everything I can out of the hour-and-a-half we're out here for practice.
"I like pushing people as much as I can because I know it takes everyone, not just one person to win a soccer game."
Isabel will continue her soccer career at Loras College in Dubuque next fall. She plans to study elementary and special education.
"My mom regrets not playing in college, so I didn't want to make that same mistake when I love something this much," Isabel said.
First, she and the Spartans have dreams to achieve this season.
Already with impressive wins over Ankeny Centennial, Waukee and Assumption, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title, a state tournament berth and an eventual state championship are at the top of the goal list.
Isabel already has visualized the perfect ending.
"A pink (championship) T-shirt at the state tournament," she said, "with a first-place trophy in my hand."