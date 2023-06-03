DES MOINES — The immediate drop on the grass on Field 9. The stoic look on their faces.

It told the whole story.

Assumption High School's boys soccer team rallied down 2-0 for the second straight match, but this comeback on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at the Cownie Soccer Complex came up just a bit short.

Gilbert made all eight of its penalty kicks and goalie Matthew Weber stopped the lone one taken by the Knights as the Tigers hoisted their first-ever state championship trophy with a 3-2 (8-7 PKs) triumph.

"One penalty short of our goal to be honest," Assumption coach Chad Hollmer said. "The boys worked their socks off. I'm extremely proud. Think these guys deserve more, you can tell by their reaction it is devastating."

When sophomore forward Connor Rash blitzed the eighth shot by the Tigers, he ran into their corner of fans and created a scene unlike any other.

Alex Milton, the Knights' goalie, laid face down on the ground. So too did two of the second group of five penalty takers. Realization set in that a back-to-back championship was just out of reach.

"I find a little but of joy that everyone left it out there," senior defender Luke Klostermann said. "Love these guys."

Both Gilbert and Assumption went through its opening five kickers with all makes. In the next wave of five, the first two for each side converted to head into Round 8.

Samuel McCarty, who replaced senior Sam Burkhart in the starting XI after Burkhart got two yellow cards in the semis and could not play on Saturday, went right and low on his kick.

Weber guessed right and that put the fate in Gilbert's hands.

"It just didn't happen today," Hollmer said. "Their penalties were great."

Rash put the finishing touches on a thrilling match that lasted well over two-and-a-half hours. Assumption's only two losses this season were on PKs, the first in a Mississippi Athletic Conference barnburner against Pleasant Valley.

"They hit them really hard and in some tough spots," Klostermann said.

The Knights needed another 2-0 rally in order to reach a shootout.

Gilbert took the two-goal lead on a Rash goal in the 61st minute right after the second-half water break. Then before the time flipped to the 62nd minute, Roberto Medrano got into the box and sent a cross that deflected off a Gilbert hand.

Medrano, one of the three Assumption players named to the all-tournament team, laced it in the bottom left corner to cut the deficit to 2-1.

"I tried to get something going, try to center it," Medrano said.

The Knights kept pressing and brought Klostermann up to the front in order to find an equalizer. They did.

With 37-seconds left in regulation, Klostermann found Medrano and the forward tapped it in to tie the match at 2-2 and send the Knights into just a smidge of euphoria.

"We need to go attack them," Klostermann said. "I tried to kick the crap out of it. I'm glad I found him."

"I was able to get a good touch," Medrano added. "I always practice those tap-ins. Especially in the final, it is unbelievable."

Hollmer was going to be fine if Assumption lost 3-1 in bringing Klostermann up and Gilbert countered.

But he wasn't going to lose 2-1.

"We had to push the envelope a little bit and it paid off for us," Hollmer said. "We have way too much talent to not score goals. Just got to keep playing."

Assumption had two free kicks and a corner in the first overtime period, but nothing found the back of the net. Gilbert had a pair of long free kicks that Milton came up and saved.

Penalty kicks ended up the decider. And unlike last year when Assumption was able to triumph, it expereinced heartbreak.

"Disappointing, sad, not very happy right now," Medrano said. "(But), we should be proud."

Gilbert scored first in the 20th minute as Rash ripped a shot to the upper right corner that had pace and power. Assumption initially struggled in the middle with absence of Burkhart.

The Tigers clogged the middle of the field and the Knights were creating little chances.

"It just was not going," Klostermann said. "It was going to be a real grinder for the back line."

Klostermann and Charlie Leinart joined Medrano on the 2A all-tournament team. Those three seniors in the seven on Assumption's roster leave with a state championship and back-to-back finals appearances.

Medrano admitted the feeling will stink for a bit, but in the same breath, said the past two years will be remembered as one of the best two-year stretches in school history.

Hollmer, in his first-year as coach, wouldn't want to it with any other group.

"It is one of the best teams I've ever coached," Hollmer said. "I would go to war with these guys all day long. I will take this team every single day of my life, wouldn't trade it."