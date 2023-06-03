DES MOINES — Count out Assumption High School's boys soccer team at your own peril.

The Knights pieced together two straight 2-0 comebacks in order to give themselves just a sliver of hope of attempting to win back-to-back state championships.

They came all the way in the semifinals against Nevada on Thursday. They couldn't versus Gilbert on Saturday.

The Tigers claimed a 3-2 (8-7 PKs) victory over Assumption to win the Class 2A state championship, the first in school history. They made all eight of their shootout kicks in order to prevail.

"Maybe we deserved better, there is always going to be the 'what-if,'" senior Luke Klostermann said.

To even get to a shootout was inconceivable when Gilbert laced its second goal of the match in the 61st minute.

Yet time and time again, Assumption made the unthinkable, thinkable.

Forward Roberto Medrano scored twice in the final 19 minutes, including the equalizer off the feed from Klostermann in the box with 37 seconds left in regulation.

"Our team is great," Medrano said. "It is crazy how far we came in 2A. What we did was unbelievable."

Medrano was the catalyst in helping Assumption record a 3-2 semifinal victory over the Cubs that lasted just as long as the state title match thanks to a two-hour rain delay.

The senior scored two goals four minutes apart versus Nevada. He joined Klostermann and fellow senior Charlie Leinart on the 2A all-tournament team.

Even if the public address announcer forgot momentarily that Medrano made the team.

"To come back twice is testament to what these guys have done all year," Knights first-year coach Chad Hollmer said. "There is no quit in them. All these guys are going to ride with each other to the very end.

"It is unfortunate it is a flip of the coin in these situations."

Assumption's eight-member senior class responded after having their freshman season wiped out with two straight state championship match appearances. They won 33 matches to just eight losses.

Klostermann, Leinart, Medrano, Sam Burkhart, Alex Milton, Brady Johnson, Keaton Thissen and Andrew Wanke all were key pieces to the Knights' two-year stretch of dominance.

"Every year, there are going to be new teams on the block," Klostermann said. "It just depends year-by-year. We've got guys that play club soccer year-round in the lower grades. They're going to look up to us and that is a pretty cool feeling.

"Right now it sucks, but no regrets."

Goalie, half of the back line, Burkhaft as the Knights' center midfielder and all three of their forwards will have to be replaced. Gus Stevens and Brady Leinart are expected to anchor the defensive core.

Billy Moore and Evan Boldt, a pair of juniors, bring the most goals back in nine.

"I'm proud of them," Hollmer said. "Top to bottom, enjoyed every single one of them."