DES MOINES — There was no sense of panic. There wasn't finger-pointing. There wasn't a fear of losing.

For the first time in over two years, Assumption High School's boys soccer team was down two goals. Its hat was hung on defense and a back line with upperclassmen Luke Klostermann and Gus Stevens as the anchors.

"I honestly felt like in the first half we were the team controlling," Klostermann said. "I was in shock. It was very frustrating."

Sitting on the bus while waiting out a two-hour rain delay that pelted the Cownie Soccer Complex, the Class 2A top-ranked Knights didn't want to wilt and see their primary goal slip through their fingertips.

And has a defending state champion, they put together a championship-caliber comeback.

Roberto Medrano scored two goals four minutes apart to tie, put Assumption in front and erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to triumph past Nevada 3-2 in a 2A semifinal match that lasted over four hours on Field 9.

"It is unbelievable," Medrano said. "It wasn't over. We still had 40 minutes and that is a lot of time."

It caused a celebration unlike any other in a semi and it puts the Knights (17-1) one victory away from back-to-back championships on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the same field.

They will face Gilbert, a 2-1 winner over Sioux City Heelan in the other semifinal.

"I'm tremendously proud of these guys," Assumption first-year coach Chad Hollmer said. "We could have gone to break, folded and (say) let's go home. Every one of those guys believe in each other and it is a massive reason why we're going through.

"They deserve it."

When the rain-delay ended, it softened the field and made it quicker. For a team that routinely plays on turf, it played into Assumption's style of play.

They knew it, too.

"That gave us a big favor," senior Roberto Medrano said. "Playing on a flat surface like turf, it is always going to roll fast. We're used to that."

The Knights dominated the half with 10 shots and nine of them on frame. They lit up the scoreboard on a Sam Burkhart shot that deflected off the arm of Cubs defender Kent Sponseller and past goalkeeper Noah Mills in the 54th minute.

From 20-plus yards and getting a fortunate bounce lifted Assumption's spirits.

"We just had more fire," Burkhart said. "Once we got that first one, a couple more would fall."

Did they ever.

Burkhart launched a ball to Medrano on the right side and the forward cut inside that made Sponseller slip. Medrano fired his shot into the bottom left corner in the 62nd minute to tie that match at 2-2.

"He gave me the confidence I can score in this game," Medrano said. "One of the best feelings ever."

"I haven't found Berto much this tournament," Burkhart added. "That was the one time I did."

Four minutes later off a rebound shot, Medrano put the Knights up by one and they held on as the Cubs launched two free kicks from 25-plus yards and neither were on frame.

Once the final buzzer sounded, Assumption players leaped into each other's arms and came to the realization it capped off its first comeback triumph of the season.

"I told them 'I want the 20 guys that I had at the beginning of the year who believe this is possible,'" Hollmer said. "It is a massive response by those guys. You see they love playing with each other."

It didn't come without a price.

Burkhart received a yellow card in the 31st minute, then stated afterwards the center official gave him a second yellow card in the 79th minute due to what she said was a delay of game.

Burkhart was lining up for a free kick, then in a matter of moments, was being sent off the field. Two yellow cards equals a red card and that will keep the senior midfielder out of the state championship game on Saturday.

None of the officials stayed after to shake the hands of Nevada or Assumption players. The Cubs got four yellow cards, two per half.

"Just got to keep my head up," Burkhart said. "I just got to motivate my team and if we go down again, just keep our head up."

The primary creator in the heart of the Knights' offense will now have to watch from the sidelines.

Still, he believes his group will adjust.

"I'm not worried about it," Burkhart said.

Hollmer, Klostermann and Medrano all stated how difficult it will be to play without Burkhart in the most critical match of the season, but added it is a next man up mentality.

"It'll be tough, especially creating chances," Klostermann said. "We'll see."

Nevada struck first in the fourth minute when Sam Betting blitzed down the right side and fed it to a wide open Drew Robinson, who shot it the other way on a diving Alex Milton for a 1-0 lead.

Sponseller took a free kick just outside the 18-yard box and bent it around the Assumption wall into the bottom right corner with under 30 seconds left in the half for a 2-0 lead.

The best chance for the Knights was a header from Keaton Thissen that rang the post in the eighth minute. Five of their six first half shots were on frame.

"They're a great side with some pace and I think maybe we underestimated that pace," Hollmer said. "We were playing pretty well minus a couple moments."

Assumption is now one win away from joining the 2002-03 squads that went back-to-back and become the fourth school in state history to win at least one state title in two different classifications.

All that stands in its way are the Tigers and at least 80 more minutes.

"We're definitely going to be the ones that get the first goal in," Klostermann said. "We don't want to have to climb back again."

Photos: Assumption defeats Nevada, 3-2, to advance to IHSAA Class 2A boys soccer championship